The best of fashion season: Unpacking the trends to follow this season

Indian textile gets a modern reinvention Fashion trends to bookmark from the recent fashion week

A model wears a Bandhani dress by Rahul Mishra

This season saw traditional Indian weaves walk hand-in-hand with experimental finesse. Rahul Mishra, under his prêt label AFEW, reimagined Bandhani in sculptural, exaggerated silhouettes and married it seamlessly with the Japanese resist-dyeing art of Shibori. Ka-Sha’s Karishma Shahani Khan infused Khadi and Kala cotton with geometric elements in a stunning black-white-gold palette. Meanwhile, Somaiya Kala Vidya’s Shakil Ahmed brought Kutch’s Batik prints to the fore in a contemporary avatar.

Corset calling

Designer Yash Patil’s That Antique Piece showcased antique corsets

The waist cincher is having a major moment! Designers dialled up the drama with fresh corset interpretations. Ranging from designer Yash Patil’s That Antique Piece that featured antique ones to intricately embellished, edgy and ones with boned silhouettes with zippers and flounces. A nod to the past, firmly rooted in the now.

Accessories assemble

Shivan & Narresh sent models down the runway with avian-inspired arm candies

Whimsical, wearable and wildly imaginative — accessories ruled the runway. From Arshna Raj and Mohammed Mazhar’s extended sleeve illusions at STOÏQUE to Shivan & Narresh’s avian-inspired arm candies, these accents transformed outfits into fashion statements. The highlight? Cushioned and bird-shaped bags that flapped straight into our trend radar.

Mixed print and patterns

NIF Global’s emerging talent designers showed how mixed prints and patterns is the norm this season

Rules? What rules? The runway was an ode to unapologetic maximalism. Designers like Saaksha & Kinni, NIF Global’s emerging talent, and Abhishek Shinde’s Abhichiq fearlessly clashed prints — florals with stripes, checks with geometrics, and more. Whether layered head-to-toe or worn as striking separates, it was all about print-on-print power.

Unserious menswear

Amit Aggarwal played with metallic accents and fluid silhouettes for menswear as part of his collection

Menswear took a playful detour this season. From Anurag Gupta’s fluid tailoring to Amit Aggarwal’s candy-coloured hues, culottes and fruit-inspired embroidery, the mood was fun meets fashion. Expect bold layering, metallic accents, and cheeky motifs — because men’s fashion isn’t afraid to flirt with fun anymore.

Metallic play

Anamika Khanna presented a collection incorporating metallic accents

Be it the use of metal accessories or incorporating metallic accents in the collection, designers like AK-OK by Anamika Khanna, Falguni and Shane Peacock and Amit Aggarwal embraced metallic play this season. From day to night wear to statement ensembles, metal is here to make noise.

Viral moments

Janhvi Kapoor's runway walk on day 4 had fans buzzing

If there’s one thing fashion week never lacks, it’s headline-grabbing moments. The finale gala celebrating 25 years of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI saw over 30 designers present iconic archival pieces. Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s runway walk had fans buzzing, while model Tamanna Katoch earned instant social media stardom with her confident strut. From Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s sculptural wooden bustier to Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ramp debut, the show was anything but forgettable.