The fade is fading: Why men are growing their hair out in 2026

For nearly a decade, the sharp, tightly engineered fade was men’s go-to haircut, but 2026 is seeing the clippers take a backseat. The new freestyle cut is all about longer lengths, natural texture and effortless movement, with footballer Ferran Torres’ waved locks, actor Timothée Chalamet’s soft, messy grow-out, and Bollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Ahaan Panday’s longer, textured styles driving the shift. The appeal is clear with videos with the #flowcut going viral across social media, garnering 1 to 2 million views.

From fade to #flow

Ferran Torres and Ishaan Khatter

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Moving away from hyper-structured fades signals a larger evolution: masculinity in 2026 is becoming less about rigid templates and more about authentic self-expression. “It’s likely more than a short-lived anti-fade reaction. The freestyle haircut reflects a broader shift toward individuality and low-maintenance grooming,” explains hairstylist Charles Harrison. “Men are increasingly looking for haircuts that work with their natural texture, face shape, and personality rather than following one universally popular template.”

It’s all about convenience

Hair and makeup expert Bhavya Arora highlights the more practical advantages of the shift, saying, “The demand is mainly coming from men in their mid-20s to late 30s—working professionals who need a style that transitions seamlessly from the office to casual environments,” says Arora. “Freestyle cuts naturally grow out better, meaning far less time spent in the salon chair. And it’s low maintenance because while a sharp fade begins to look untidy by week three, a freestyle cut simply evolves into a slightly longer, equally stylish version of itself.”

What to ask your stylist

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{{^usCountry}} Transitioning away from clippers requires a totally different conversation with your stylist. Namika Kant, Technical Expert at Envi Salons, breaks down the exact script to use: Tell your stylist, “Keep the length, remove the weight. Scissors, not clippers. Keep a natural hairline and neckline, no hard edges.”

Always ask for the final check and trim to be done on dry hair, especially if you have curly hair. A freestyle cut lives in how it naturally falls, not how it’s combed wet.

You do need some existing length on top to make the transition work. Be sure to ask your stylist for an honest assessment if you’re working with a thinner crown so they can tailor the layers accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transitioning away from clippers requires a totally different conversation with your stylist. Namika Kant, Technical Expert at Envi Salons, breaks down the exact script to use: Tell your stylist, “Keep the length, remove the weight. Scissors, not clippers. Keep a natural hairline and neckline, no hard edges.”

Always ask for the final check and trim to be done on dry hair, especially if you have curly hair. A freestyle cut lives in how it naturally falls, not how it’s combed wet.

You do need some existing length on top to make the transition work. Be sure to ask your stylist for an honest assessment if you’re working with a thinner crown so they can tailor the layers accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

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