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The fade is fading: Why men are growing their hair out in 2026

The clipper-heavy era is making way for scissor cuts, grown-out lengths and natural movement. Here's a look

Published on: Aug 20, 2026, 19:46:46 IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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For nearly a decade, the sharp, tightly engineered fade was men’s go-to haircut, but 2026 is seeing the clippers take a backseat. The new freestyle cut is all about longer lengths, natural texture and effortless movement, with footballer Ferran Torres’ waved locks, actor Timothée Chalamet’s soft, messy grow-out, and Bollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Ahaan Panday’s longer, textured styles driving the shift. The appeal is clear with videos with the #flowcut going viral across social media, garnering 1 to 2 million views.

From fade to #flow

Ferran Torres and Ishaan Khatter
Ferran Torres and Ishaan Khatter

Moving away from hyper-structured fades signals a larger evolution: masculinity in 2026 is becoming less about rigid templates and more about authentic self-expression. “It’s likely more than a short-lived anti-fade reaction. The freestyle haircut reflects a broader shift toward individuality and low-maintenance grooming,” explains hairstylist Charles Harrison. “Men are increasingly looking for haircuts that work with their natural texture, face shape, and personality rather than following one universally popular template.”

It’s all about convenience

Hair and makeup expert Bhavya Arora highlights the more practical advantages of the shift, saying, “The demand is mainly coming from men in their mid-20s to late 30s—working professionals who need a style that transitions seamlessly from the office to casual environments,” says Arora. “Freestyle cuts naturally grow out better, meaning far less time spent in the salon chair. And it’s low maintenance because while a sharp fade begins to look untidy by week three, a freestyle cut simply evolves into a slightly longer, equally stylish version of itself.”

What to ask your stylist

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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