Tinted sunglasses are having a major comeback! Here’s why everyone is wearing them again

If there’s one eyewear trend taking over feeds and runways, it’s tinted glasses. Unlike dark lenses that conceal the eyes, these sheer washes of colour let the face and the gaze stay visible. The result is a softer, more playful way to make a statement without going full-on. The trend is already gaining traction on social media, with tinted-shade unboxings and festival-season styling videos racking up more than 500k views, with #coolshades sporting more than 126k posts. Celebrities and designers are also getting in on it, with David Beckham launching eyewear lines featuring light tints, while runways including Alexander McQueen continue to embrace translucent lenses.

Why the sudden resurgence?

Kriti Sanon and Sanya Malhotra wearing tinted glasses

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Designer Nachiket Barve notes, “Fashion moves in natural cycles of opposition. After seasons dominated by micro-tiny frames, the industry has pivoted back toward prominent, vintage-inspired silhouette proportions. So I think the tinted glasses trend is a bit of a mix of two decades. It started in the ’70s and then came back in the ’90s, when I think Tom Ford brought it back for Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. What we’re seeing now is, in some ways, a Y2K resurgence, with styles from the late ’90s and early 2000s making a comeback. I think it also brightens the face and brings a little bit of a boho-cool vibe. More importantly, it’s a great way to frame the face.”

For styling, stylist Ayushi Mishra recommends treating them as a day-to-evening accessory. “They’re something you can wear from day to evening, say for a sundowner where you don’t want to look like a freak in super-black sunglasses when it’s sunset,” she says. For a day party, she suggests experimenting with amber, light yellow or pale purple/pink lenses. “It brings a little bit of that jet-set chic while still being functional enough to actually see through.”

Where to buy?

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{{^usCountry}} The Tinted Story: Retro amber and pastel gradient lenses designed to elevate evening and festival fits, starting at ₹1,599 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tinted Story: Retro amber and pastel gradient lenses designed to elevate evening and festival fits, starting at ₹1,599 {{/usCountry}}

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COCO LENI: Goan-born boutique brand crafting eco-friendly, handmade frames with subtle pastel-tinted lenses, starting at ₹8,890

Sam & Marshall: Focuses on vintage-inspired acetate frames with classic 70s amber and rosewood tinted lenses, starting at ₹2499

Rawbare: Known for Y2K geometric and quartz-tinted frames in warm earth and sunset tones, starting at ₹1,399

Woggles Tinted Sunglasses: Feature 100% UV protection and polarised lenses at pocket-friendly prices, starting at ₹499