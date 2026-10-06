Valentino’s S/S 2027 "Antibiblioteca" show turns guests' unread books into style statements

One of the most talked-about highlights from the Valentino “Antibiblioteca” S/S 2027 show was its literary twist.

Colman Domingo brought Mastering the Art of French Cooking by Julia Child

Creative Director Alessandro Michele transformed Paris’s 19th-century Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève into a runway space.

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Valentino asked every invited guest to bring a physical book along to the venue.

Dubbed Antibiblioteca (or “Antilibrary”), the theme was inspired by the concept of unread books sitting on a shelf symbolising endless potential, unexplored paths, and infinite options in personal style, which were to be donated to local libraries later.

Actor Cynthia Erivo brought Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin, while actor Colman Domingo brought Mastering the Art of French Cooking by Julia Child.