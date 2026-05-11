Y2K's frosted makeup gets an upgrade in 2026

In the past few years, glitter took a back seat with makeup conversations shifting towards fresh skin, minimal eyes and just barely there gloss. With Gen Z embracing colour and rebelling against all set codes of makeup, the Y2K style frosted and shimmery makeup is coming back. Once known for icy blue shadows and high-shine lips, frosted makeup in recent times is softer and more subtle. From Euphoria to the Met Gala, frost is everywhere. (Credits: Instagram)

But what is it? Think of this as the frozen or glassy look. It uses chilly colours like light blue, purple, silver, and shiny white to make your skin, eyes, and lips look bright, glowing, and almost wet. Beauty and skincare expert, Richa Agarwal explains, “It’s not about shine for the sake of it. Frost gives you that cool, glassy sheen that feels more elevated than glitter.”

Frost then vs now In the early 2000s, frosted makeup often meant a full metallic wash across the lids, like Paris Hilton's famous silver eyeshadow look. Today, this trend is all about continuity to bring out a softer more blended glow that ties the whole look together.

On the runway, this idea came into focus at Chanel's Cruise 2026/27 show in Biarritz, France, in April, where pearlescent slon and light-catching textures mirrored the collection's mermaid glam' direction. For instance, makeup artist Lucia Pieroni created dewy glossy eye looks with a unique, whimsical eye detail: feathered lids.