Internet can't keep calm as DC beat RR in the first Super Over in IPL after four years: ‘Peak IPL week!’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has once again proven its reputation as the premier domestic T20 tournament, delivering high-octane matches that keep fans on the edge of their seats. In a thrilling encounter on Wednesday night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) played out a match that culminated in the first Super Over in over four years.​ Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul, right, celebrates with batting partner Tristan Stubbs after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)

Batting first, DC set a formidable target of 189 runs, thanks to quickfire cameos from Indian batters Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and the South African cricketer Tristan Stubbs. Their collective efforts laid a solid foundation, showcasing the depth and versatility of DC's batting lineup.​

RR's chase began on a strong note, with openers providing a brisk start. However, a sudden injury to skipper Sanju Samson forced him to retire hurt, disrupting the momentum. Fifties from Nitish Rana and Yashasvi Jaiswal kept RR in the hunt, but DC's Mitchell Starc held his nerve in the final over, defending nine runs to push the match into a Super Over.​

The Super Over, a rarity in recent IPL seasons, reignited excitement among fans and players alike. Under the updated IPL 2025 rules, a one-hour window is allocated to determine a result in the event of a tie, allowing for multiple Super Overs if necessary .​

DC's composure under pressure paid off as they clinched victory in the Super Over, solidifying their position at the top of the points table. The match's dramatic finish sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans lauding the resilience and competitive spirit displayed by both teams.​

This match, coupled with recent thrilling encounters—such as Sunrisers Hyderabad's record chase against Punjab Kings and Punjab's defense of the lowest total in IPL history—underscores the unpredictable and exhilarating nature of the tournament.