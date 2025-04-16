IPL 2025, DC vs RR Live Score: Delhi Capitals look to regain top spot in table as they face struggling Rajasthan Royals
DC vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Match 32 of the IPL will see second-place Delhi Capitals take on eighth placed Rajasthan Royals, in what is a crucial week for a DC team trying to certify their spots in the playoffs after a strong start.
DC vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Despite a deflating loss against Mumbai Indians in which they surrendered the advantage from a winning position, the Delhi Capitals remain at a very strong position in the IPL 2025 table. With a game in hand over Gujarat Titans and most of their playoff competitors dropping points over the last few matches, DC have a golden opportunity to go top and create some daylight before their top-of-the table clash against GT this weekend....Read More
But that is a concern for the future. For Axar Patel’s men, the focus will be to knuckle down and ensure they don’t suffer two losses in a row at home, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They will welcome a struggling Rajasthan Royals unit who are in desperate pursuit for some rhythm, stuck at the wrong end of the table and trying to make it click.
Rajasthan were also humbled at their first true home match in Jaipur by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a loss which saw their bowling attack rendered ineffective by RCB’s batting charge. Bowling remains their concern, but RR haven’t quite clicked in any department. While Yashasvi Jaiswal played himself into form with a fine half-century, Sanju Samson had a torrid time, looking like a shadow of his smooth and fluent self.
While these two teams feel a world apart in terms of their performances and quality shown thus far this season, RR catch DC at a good time, when the team from the nation’s capital looks a little vulnerable after a disappointing loss. Despite Kuldeep Yadav’s sterling form and Karun Nair’s heroics upon return, DC will be a bit shaken by the manner in which they lost to MI. A middle order collapse followed by an unprecedented hat-trick of runouts saw them fall well short in the end, but captain Axar’s post-match reaction did suggest that he saw it as an aberration, more than something that could be a recurring concern.
At an Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch that looks different to recent years, supporting spin a little bit more and allowing the bowlers to stay competitive despite its tiny dimensions, the dynamic and attacking batters on both sides will quickly need to grow accustomed to the conditions. It feels as if Sanju Samson in particular is due a big score, and he will certainly fancy his chances with the boundaries being as small as they are in Delhi.
The questions are pretty simple: will Delhi course-correct and find a fifth win to set themselves up well for the second half of the season? Or can Rajasthan fight back and keep themselves in the conversation after a tough start?
DC vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: JFM is not the only opener struggling in this matchup. Sanju Samson hasn't had a horrific season by any means —he is averaging 32 at a strike-rate of 140. But with a stepped-up responsibility in the absence of Jos Buttler, RR just need a little bit more from their opener and captain.
He looked out of sorts in his 15(19) against RCB, but Samson is due a big performance. He scored 86(46) at this venue the last time he played an IPL match here. Can Samson well and truly get his IPL campaign going with a statement performance here?
DC vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: After a terrific rookie season in which he struck 330 runs in just 9 matches at a ridiculous strike-rate of 234, Jake Fraser-McGurk's dry run of form in the year since has carried over into IPL 2025.
A first-ball duck against MI means he has only scored 46 runs in as many deliveries. While his talent is such that DC have backed him, he is sliding into liability territory: can the team afford to regularly start an early wicket down given JFM's all-or-nothing tendencies?
Add to this Karun Nair looking like he is in the form of his life, a remarkable 89(40) in his first match of the season, and DC might want to give the young Australian some time on the bench to stay away from the spotlight and re-find his rhythm. At the very least, he might be due a move down the order…
DC vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: One positive sign for DC is that historically, they have enjoyed more success at the Arun Jaitley Stadium over RR. In nine matches, Delhi have a comfortable head-to-head advantage of 6-3, including last year's win.
Can Delhi translate their home success to a victory after losing their first home game of the season in front of local fans? Having played here just three days ago, you might have to back their familiarity to produce a result tonight.
DC vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: In one of the tightest long-term battles in the history of the IPL, RR hold the narrowest of advantages over Delhi, a record of 15-14 across 29 matches.
Delhi could pull level with a win today, but this stat provides an idea of how tightly locked these two teams are in games against one another.
In the last five matches, the record is also tight, 3-2 in favour of Rajasthan.
DC vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Having played twice in 2024, DC and RR split their two games, with Rajasthan winning in Jaipur and Delhi in Delhi.
At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi had a dynamite innings with bat, putting on 221/8 thanks to breezy innings by Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, and Tristan Stubbs. In response, Sanju Samson scored a fine 86(46), but the rest of the batting didn't show up as DC won by 20 runs, Kuldeep Yadav the player of the match.
DC vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: RR's two losses have seen them slide down to join the teams that have been seen as the bottom-feeders of the IPL so far. They find themselves currently sitting in eighth place, with CSK and SRH's wins seeing those teams catch up.
A win for RR will likely only see them gain one position on the table — their NRR remains a concern. However, this is more a game about avoiding a loss than getting a big win. Two more points will keep them within touching distance to set up a charge for the playoffs, but you don't fancy their chances if they slide to a third consecutive loss.
Although they might think they should already be top, DC still have a chance to open up some daylight between themselves and the rest of the table if they win today. They remain the only team with just a single loss.

This is a match DC do start as favourites. Can they capitalise in home conditions and take top spot, clear of the pack of teams currently on eight points?
This is a match DC do start as favourites. Can they capitalise in home conditions and take top spot, clear of the pack of teams currently on eight points?
DC vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: It's been a funny old season for Rajasthan so far, as two losses to start off were followed by two wins, which have now been followed with two losses once again.
RR's latest loss came in their first match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this year, as RCB sauntered their way to a nine-wicket victory. It was a disappointingly quiet performance from RR, who looked like they were just going through the motions for much of the match.
They enter this game against the Capitals at 2-4, with four points.
DC vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: From needing just 78 off 54 with nine wickets in hand to not being able to bat out 20 overs, Delhi's collapse against Mumbai was as shocking as it was incredible. This, especially given the quality DC possess in their middle order.
It was definitely panicked and deflating: three consecutive run-outs of three consecutive deliveries to end the game tell the story.
It was the kind of performance that can be something of a negative turning point for teams. Can DC avoid that and get back to winning ways?
It finally feels as if the IPL is back. It has been three classic games in a row — Mumbai's miracle against Delhi, an MS Dhoni throwback to get CSK back on track, and then Punjab defending the lowest ever total in the history of the IPL.

What does match 32 have in store as we return to Delhi, and the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Delhi Capitals prepare to host Rajasthan Royals? Stay tuned to find out!
What does match 32 have in store as we return to Delhi, and the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Delhi Capitals prepare to host Rajasthan Royals? Stay tuned to find out!