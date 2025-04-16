IPL 2025, DC vs RR Live Score: Delhi Capitals look to regain top spot in table as they face struggling Rajasthan Royals

DC vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Despite a deflating loss against Mumbai Indians in which they surrendered the advantage from a winning position, the Delhi Capitals remain at a very strong position in the IPL 2025 table. With a game in hand over Gujarat Titans and most of their playoff competitors dropping points over the last few matches, DC have a golden opportunity to go top and create some daylight before their top-of-the table clash against GT this weekend....Read More

But that is a concern for the future. For Axar Patel’s men, the focus will be to knuckle down and ensure they don’t suffer two losses in a row at home, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They will welcome a struggling Rajasthan Royals unit who are in desperate pursuit for some rhythm, stuck at the wrong end of the table and trying to make it click.

Rajasthan were also humbled at their first true home match in Jaipur by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a loss which saw their bowling attack rendered ineffective by RCB’s batting charge. Bowling remains their concern, but RR haven’t quite clicked in any department. While Yashasvi Jaiswal played himself into form with a fine half-century, Sanju Samson had a torrid time, looking like a shadow of his smooth and fluent self.

While these two teams feel a world apart in terms of their performances and quality shown thus far this season, RR catch DC at a good time, when the team from the nation’s capital looks a little vulnerable after a disappointing loss. Despite Kuldeep Yadav’s sterling form and Karun Nair’s heroics upon return, DC will be a bit shaken by the manner in which they lost to MI. A middle order collapse followed by an unprecedented hat-trick of runouts saw them fall well short in the end, but captain Axar’s post-match reaction did suggest that he saw it as an aberration, more than something that could be a recurring concern.

At an Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch that looks different to recent years, supporting spin a little bit more and allowing the bowlers to stay competitive despite its tiny dimensions, the dynamic and attacking batters on both sides will quickly need to grow accustomed to the conditions. It feels as if Sanju Samson in particular is due a big score, and he will certainly fancy his chances with the boundaries being as small as they are in Delhi.

The questions are pretty simple: will Delhi course-correct and find a fifth win to set themselves up well for the second half of the season? Or can Rajasthan fight back and keep themselves in the conversation after a tough start?