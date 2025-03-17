You need to try this 3-ingredient Korean DIY 'botox' cream mask for instantly plump and glowing skin!

Snail mucin, sheet masks, centella, multi-step routines — the gift of opening your conscience (and skin!) to the endless virtues of K-beauty, is one that just keeps giving. With life-changing hacks and generations worth of plump-skinned women to attest to it's efficacy, every time a K-beauty hack goes viral, we always feel ourselves itching to try it. The latest in this regard, which has actually been floating through the internet for a while, is the concept of a 'natural botox'. 3-ingredient DIY Korean 'botox' cream mask for plump, glowing skin

Botox being the buzz word that it is, tends to enjoy a controversial rap. The high price point and commitment aside, not everyone is super comfortable with the idea of injections being pricked into their face every few weeks. If you're also the same, the only other recourse then, is to double down on your trusted skincare routine, with an added bonus of the 'au naturale' route.

Though of course not a replacement for actual botox, this 3-ingredient Korean cream mask, is, as per the internet, believed to leave you with plump, glowing and instantly brightened skin. So here's the recipe!

DIY 'botox' cream mask

Ingredients: Flaxseeds - 1/2 cup, rice - 1 cup, raw turmeric (optional) - an inch, honey - 1 to 2tbsps

Method: Boil the flaxseeds, rice and turmeric together till a jelly like consistency is achieved. Once cool, remove turmeric and blend together to achieve a paste. The original viral recipe does not incorporate turmeric, but adding it will give an added brightness to your skin. To this, add the honey and mix well before applying in a thick layer over your face and neck. Let the pack start getting stiff. Remove the mask and splash your face with lukewarm water to remove the grittiness.

(recipe as per Israa Abdullah)

Will you be giving this simple beauty hack a shot this week?