A Calmer You : 10 gentle DO NOTs for travellers - Indian or otherwise

Every holiday season, right after the mandatory airport selfie and just before somebody posts a sunset with the caption ‘Living my best life’, another familiar travel ritual begins: a heated discussion about Indian tourists and travel etiquette. There are some things every traveller should keep in mind Everyone agrees there is a problem. Nobody seems to agree what the problem actually is. One camp insists Indian tourists are unfairly stereotyped. Another is convinced we are personally responsible for every queue violation from Delhi to Dublin. A third camp is busy forwarding videos of tourists dancing or behaving badly - which are not the same thing, but usually accompanied by enough outrage to power a small city. The trouble is that most conversations stop at “people have no etiquette” without ever explaining what that means. Many travel habits aren’t acts of deliberate rudeness. Often they’re things we’ve simply never thought about because nobody told us otherwise. We do what we’ve always seen others do. So, before anyone accuses me of starting a national character debate, let me say this straight up: I don’t subscribe to the blanket generalisation that Indian tourists are uniquely ill-mannered. I travel a lot and I have met some wonderfully considerate Indian travellers and some spectacularly annoying tourists from every corner of the planet. I’m, however, not an expert, etiquette coach, behavioural scientist or representative of the Ministry of Civilised Holidays. What this write up has are simply a few observations gathered from years of airports, hotels, ferries, beaches and sightseeing spots - one of which I am presently sitting at. And writing these tiny travel DO NOTs that would seem very obvious to a lot of people, but for some reason, many do not practise. If you do, you are unknowingly saving a fellow traveller’s blood pressure. AT THE AIRPORT DO NOT break the queue

Representational pic of a line at the airport.

The queue is not a loose suggestion. It is not a rough estimate of the distance to the gate. It is not an interactive experience where participants can choose their own entry point. The remarkable thing about queues is that they work perfectly when everybody believes in them. The moment one person decides they have discovered a faster route to destiny, the entire system begins to collapse. The three minutes you save are rarely worth the collective irritation of thirty strangers. 2. DO NOT turn the security belt into your personal dressing room Collect your tray. Move aside. Then begin reconstruction. Every frequent traveller has witnessed the legendary passenger who receives their belongings and immediately launches into a twenty-minute restoration project directly at the security conveyor belt. Shoes. Belt. Watch. Wallet. Phone. Charger. Boarding pass. Water bottle. Jacket. Backpack. Then a thoughtful pause about life and its true purpose. Meanwhile, trays at the security belt are arriving at inverse speed to how the luggage arrives, and fellow passengers are performing increasingly advanced breathing exercises. 3. DO NOT queue outside occupied toilet cubicles This is specifically for the women toilets because I don’t know any better. When all the washroom cabins are occupied, there is usually a queue. Join it. Standing directly outside a cubicle door will not make the occupant finish faster. Nobody has ever emerged quicker because a stranger was stationed six inches from the door waiting for them to come out. What if it sends unseen stress vibes in the air that makes their excretion business flourish for longer? You could both miss your flight. Also read: A Calmer You, by Sonal Kalra: No, your parents’ house is NOT your house 4. DO NOT share your videos with the entire terminal or aircraft Your phone speaker is not public infrastructure. The rest of us do not need to become unwilling participants in your favourite reality show, devotional playlist, cricket highlights package or motivational podcast. Headphones are among humanity’s greatest inventions. Right up there with online check-in and jet spray. Respect the innovators. 5. DO NOT form a boarding queue before boarding starts Few airport mysteries are as enduring as the giant serpentine queue that forms twenty minutes before boarding is announced. The airline says boarding will happen zone-wise. The display says boarding will happen zone-wise. The gate staff then announce that boarding will happen zone-wise. Yet a determined group assembles anyway, only to disperse a few moments later. This is a flight, not a flash sale. It will not end…err…take off before you station your butt on the PRE-alloted seat. I know you are itching to argue that boarding early gets your cabin trolley the much-coveted overhead bin space. But these days airlines anyway hijack it before you board, don’t they? 6. DO NOT wear your backpack while standing in the deboarding aisle The aircraft has landed. Nobody is going anywhere for the next few minutes. Yet somehow dozens of people immediately hoist large backpacks onto their shoulders while packed tightly into the aisle. Every turn then becomes a surprise martial art attack on someone’s face. Please remember that your backpack occupies considerably more space than your own awareness of it. Just wait for a few minutes before giving it the glory of being perched on your fabulous spine. IN A RESORT 7. DO NOT turn breakfast buffet into a scene from Satte Pe Satta. Those who know the phrase Chain Kuli ki Main Kuli ki will get the joke

Representational pic of a hotel buffet.