...
...
Next Story

Ananya Panday, Brad Pitt and more watch Elena Rybakina make US Open history

Rybakina secured her third Grand Slam and the World No. 1 ranking after a thrilling three-set win over Aryna Sabalenka, with a galaxy of stars in the stands

Updated on: Sep 13, 2026, 15:45:16 IST
By Aadrika Sominder
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Elena Rybakina captured her first US Open title and third career Grand Slam in a thrilling Women’s Singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, outlasting two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6–4, 5–7, 6–2 to also lock up the World No. 1 ranking. A-list stars packed the stands for the blockbuster showdown, with Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turning heads alongside The Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli. Brad Pitt was also spotted in the crowd with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, alongside a heavy-hitting celebrity lineup featuring tennis legend Maria Sharapova, Nicole Kidman with her daughter Sunday Rose, Paris Hilton, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Alba, P!nk, Amy Adams, Elizabeth Banks, and Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu.

Paris Hilton; Ananya Panday with with American actor Belmont Cameli
Paris Hilton; Ananya Panday with with American actor Belmont Cameli
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

elena rybakinagrand slamaryna sabalenka
Home/Htcity/Leisure/Ananya Panday, Brad Pitt and more watch Elena Rybakina make US Open history
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks