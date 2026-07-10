Bringing the Spotlight to women-led initiatives at Žibika–The Rakhi Edit 5.0

Ahead of the festive season, shopping got a home-grown touch in Mumbai on Thursday with Žibika–The Rakhi Edit 5.0. Bringing together over 150 women-led brands under one roof, the event displayed varied products including handcrafted rakhis, designer jewellery, home décor, Indian fusion wear, gourmet foods and artisanal gifts. Visitors indulged in exploring the diverse artefacts on display (Photos: HTBS )

Offering a glimpse into the growing ecosystem, the event highlighted the efforts of over 35,000 women entrepreneurs. “Žibika has evolved into a platform where small businesses can showcase their work, connect with new customers and grow their ventures,” says Sonika Gupta, who organised the event along with co-founders Mridula Malhotra, Rupam Khetan and Pooja Agarwal.

She adds that the exhibition was about giving exposure and support to women entrepreneurs. “We bring together talented creators, passionate business owners, and conscious shoppers who believe in supporting local brands. So, overall it became a grand celebration of India’s creativity, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit,” Gupta says.

The showcase had exhibitors travelling from Jaipur, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur and Goa. The participants brought in regional crafts, handmade products and contemporary designs together, reflecting how Indian brands are reimagining traditional crafts while staying rooted in authenticity. One of the participants, Swati Joshi, shares, “We are a handcrafted wellness brand, and this was our first time at an event like this. The response was encouraging and gave us the confidence to keep growing. What stood out was seeing so many homegrown and women-led brands under one roof, creating an atmosphere that was both collaborative and inspiring.”