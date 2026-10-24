Exclusive | Asian Para Games double-gold medallist Simran Sharma alleges ‘mental torture’ by officials at JLN: Poori raat rokar subah train karti thi

For para-athlete Simran Sharma, one gold wasn’t enough. The 28-year-old visually impaired sprinter clinched two golds at the Asian Para Games in Japan, winning the women’s 200m T12 title before clocking a Games-record 12.02 seconds in the 100m. “Ek khiladi ki pehchan yehi hoti hai ki jab woh ek cheez achieve kar le, toh usko turant bhool jaye. Kyunki main two medals ka target lekar aayi thi, aur jab pehla medal aaya toh sab mujhe congratulate karne aaye, maine bola ki, ‘Aap mujhse kal baat karna, kal ka ek aur medal laana bacha hai’,” Sharma tells us after becoming the fourth Indian to win two golds at a single Para Asiad.

Simran clinched two golds at the Asian Para Games in Japan, winning the women’s 200m T12 title before clocking a Games-record 12.02 seconds in the 100m. (Photo: simransharmaply/IG)

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But, our conversation with Sharma soon took an emotional turn when she broke down, alleging harassment by officials at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the two months leading up to the Games. “Mera Asian Games mein jaane ka mann hi nahi tha. JLN mein officers ne itna mental harassment kara mujhe games ke pehle ki agar meri jagah koi aur hota toh shayad woh perform hi nahi kar pata. Poori raat rokar subah train karti thi kyunki har step par things were made difficult for us. But as sportspersons, we don’t give up, and neither did I,” she alleges.

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Sharma, who trains at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with her husband and coach, Indian Army Naik Gajender Singh, says the ordeal affected her even as she travelled to Japan for the Games.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the flight, main bahut depression mein thi. But I had promised myself that I’ll only come back with not just one but two gold medals. Of course it was to bring pride to my country, but it was also a promise to myself to give an answer to those who have tortured me for the past two months,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the flight, main bahut depression mein thi. But I had promised myself that I’ll only come back with not just one but two gold medals. Of course it was to bring pride to my country, but it was also a promise to myself to give an answer to those who have tortured me for the past two months,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Explaining why she hesitated to speak out earlier, Sharma says, “Sometimes I think of taking a stand against all the injustice but then lagta hai ki yeh sab mere khilaaf ho jayenge. Kahin na kahin mujhe phasaane ki koshish karenge... woh bahut saare log hain. Our sports minister is really nice, but humari sarkar ko iss baare mein pata hi nahi hai. Minister sir se milne hi nahi diya jaata humein. Unhe pata hi nahi ki stadium mein kya ho raha hai.”

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Sharma also alleges that her husband was humiliated by an official during the Games’ send-off ceremony. “At the send-off ceremony I was sad and everyone was coming up to me to ask, ‘Simran, tu ro kyun rahi hai?’ How could I tell them that moments back an official had humiliated my husband, which left me broken!”

Asked whether she raised these concerns, Sharma says, “Hum bolte hain ki humein dikkat ho rahi hai toh jawab aata hai ki, ‘Tum yahah se kyun nahi chale jaate? Kahin aur jaake train karlo.’ Par kyun chale jayein? Paralympics ka medal ho, Championship ka medal ho, ya Asian Games ka medal ho... sabko proud hona chahiye humari achievements par. When we go abroad to compete, people request to click pictures with us and back home our officials treat us like this.”

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SAI responds

When reached out, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) source says, “Some disciplinary actions have been taken recently by the SAI administration to ensure rules are followed within the premises of JLN Stadium, which is the training ground and hostel of athletes. Some athletes and coaches who have come under scrutiny because of their actions may be upset because of it.”