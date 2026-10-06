Exclusive| Harmanpreet Kaur gets candid after stepping down as captain: It is about putting the team ahead of an individual position

Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as captain of the Indian women’s cricket team across formats on Tuesday, bringing the curtains down on a landmark leadership stint that saw India win their maiden ODI World Cup (2025) and make history at Lord’s (2026). The 37-year-old, who first took charge of the T20I team in 2016 and became full-time ODI and Test captain in 2022, says the decision had been on her mind for some time.

Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian captain to have won the ICC Women's World Cup.

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‘Giving it up was emotional’

“After leading India for 10 years, captaincy becomes a part of your identity, so giving it up was emotional. It has been one of the greatest responsibilities and honours of my life,” Kaur tells us. She adds, “I believe leadership is also about knowing when the team needs a change, and also for me to take it a little easy and view life from a different lens. Stepping down doesn’t mean I now have less hunger or less to contribute. I still have a lot of cricket left in me, and I want to continue serving Indian cricket as a player.”

‘It wasn’t an overnight decision’

Kaur says the call was a gradual one. “I had been thinking about it for some time and reflecting on what would be best for the next phase of Indian women’s cricket. For me, this decision is about putting the team and the future of women’s cricket ahead of any individual position. I want the next generation to have the opportunity to lead and create their own legacy.”

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Wish I had enjoyed the journey a little more’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Wish I had enjoyed the journey a little more’ {{/usCountry}}

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Harmanpreet’s tenure included India’s historic maiden Women’s ODI World Cup triumph in 2025, a successful Asian Games title defence in September this year and a 270-run Test victory over England in the first women’s Test played at Lord’s in July.

“Winning the World Cup will always be incredibly special, but what makes me even prouder is seeing how far women’s cricket has come,” she says, adding, “Today, young girls watch us and believe that they can represent India, too. Being a small part of that change is something very close to my heart.” Ask her about regrets and Kaur says, “There are definitely matches and moments I wish had gone differently, but every experience taught me something. I only wish I had sometimes stopped and enjoyed the journey a little more instead of always thinking about the next challenge.”

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‘Don’t fill my shoes, create your own identity’

As for whoever succeeds her, Kaur has one message: “I don’t want them to feel that they have to fill my shoes. I want them to create their own identity, their own leadership style, and their own legacy.” She adds, “We have several players capable of leading India and every player brings something different.”