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Japanese flavours take centre stage at Delhi evening celebrating 75 years of India-Japan ties

The Embassy of Japan in New Delhi marked the milestone with an evening of Japanese cuisine, sake and conversation

Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 18:44:56 IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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Japanese flavour and lively conversation filled the air at a culinary evening hosted by the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi to mark 75 years of India–Japan diplomatic relations. Welcoming guests, H.E. Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India, highlighted the growing cultural bond, saying, “We are happy to see the rising interest in Japanese culture, especially food, in India and want to build on this strong relationship to create more opportunities for connection.”

Japanese flavours take centre stage at Delhi
Japanese flavours take centre stage at Delhi

Set in an atmosphere of refined warmth, the guest list featured figures including Chef Manisha Bhasin alongside her son Rishabh Bhasin and Chef Sabyasachi Gorai. Attendees were treated to a curated menu ranging from succulent duck, and chilled noodles topped with uni and abalone alongside eel and lotus root, finishing with a subtle matcha pudding topped with red bean paste and a dedicated counter featuring premium Japanese sake.

Michelin-starred Chef Takahashi Takuji, also an award-winning actor, shared his love for India saying, “I’m always looking for fresh inspiration, and returning to India for the third time only deepens my love for this country. Every visit brings something special, and this time I’ve been diving a bit deeper into the local cuisine.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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