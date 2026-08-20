Retro is rewriting the future of tech design

In an era dominated by AI-powered innovation, consumers are increasingly gravitating towards technology with a sense of personality. Vintage-style Casio watches, compact digital cameras, clicky mechanical keyboards and wired headphones are making an unexpected comeback. Meanwhile, transparent smartphones have turned internal components into design statements and flip phones have returned in sleek, modern avatars.

Kylie Jenner with wired earphones. Their sales are rising again after years of decline

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Functionality hasn't taken a backseat, but design is once again taking centre stage. Celebrities have helped fuel the revival. Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Khushi Kapoor are often spotted carrying compact digital and film cameras, while Bella Hadid has embraced the foldable Motorola Razr. Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi have brought wired EarPods back into the spotlight, and vintage-inspired Casio watches continue to appear on the wrists of fashion-forward celebrities, including Christopher Briney. Technology is increasingly becoming an extension of personal style rather than just a tool. According to retail and market data from firms like Circana, wired earphone and headphone sales are indeed rising again after years of decline, driven by lower prices, zero charging requirements, and a nostalgic Y2K fashion aesthetic.

When nostalgia meets innovation

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{{^usCountry}} As smartphones and other gadgets have become increasingly similar, consumers are seeking products that feel more intentional, tactile and emotionally engaging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As smartphones and other gadgets have become increasingly similar, consumers are seeking products that feel more intentional, tactile and emotionally engaging. {{/usCountry}}

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"People don't just want devices that work - they want products that create an experience," says a product designer. "Design has become one of the biggest differentiators."

Photography is one category where this shift is especially evident. According to Arun Babu, Associate Director, Imaging Solutions Division, FUJIFILM India, consumers today are looking for experiences that feel more personal and expressive rather than simply more convenient. "Retro-inspired products allow consumers to express their personality through the objects they choose and the creative experiences those objects enable. We see this trend not simply as a return to the past, but as an evolution in how people are choosing to connect, create and celebrate moments," he says. For younger users in particular, instant photography isn't necessarily driven by nostalgia but by the appeal of creating tangible keepsakes in an increasingly digital world.

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Actor Khushi Kapoor poses with an instant camera

The brands leading the revival

Technology companies have responded by blending familiar design cues with contemporary innovation. Nothing sparked conversations with its transparent smartphones and earbuds, transforming internal hardware into a signature design element. The company believes consumers are increasingly seeking technology with character rather than products that simply blend into the crowd.

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"Great design isn't about recreating the past. It's about taking inspiration from timeless principles of industrial design and reimagining them for how people use technology today," says Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder and India President, Nothing.

He adds that features such as the transparent design, Glyph Interface and Nothing OS are intended to make technology more intuitive and recognisable while creating a more human experience. Photography brands have embraced a similar philosophy. FUJIFILM's X Series combines tactile dials and analogue-inspired controls with advanced autofocus, Film Simulation modes and modern imaging technology, while the instax™ range blends instant printing with contemporary social experiences.

Motorola has revived the iconic Razr by pairing the classic flip-phone form factor with foldable display technology, while HMD continues to reintroduce feature phones for users seeking a break from constant notifications.

The rise of 'slow tech'

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The resurgence also reflects the growing appeal of what many call "slow tech" - devices designed for focused experiences rather than doing everything at once. The emphasis is shifting from constant connectivity to more mindful interactions with technology.

Take for instance, Meadow, an ultra-compact, minimalist "semi-dumb" phone designed to let users leave their distracting primary smartphones at home. It costs $399 on pre-order ($449 retail), measures 1.3 x 2 x 0.4 inches, weighs 4 oz, and features a 3-inch TFT LCD screen, a 13MP camera, and built-in 4G LTE via eSIM.

More than just a trend

As AI quietly powers everything from smartphones to wearables, the technology itself is becoming increasingly invisible. Ironically, that has made industrial design more important than ever.

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Consumers no longer want gadgets that simply disappear into the background. They want devices with texture, personality and emotional resonance - products that reflect who they are as much as what they do.

The next wave of innovation may not be defined by futuristic aesthetics alone. Instead, it could be shaped by familiar forms, tactile experiences and thoughtful design that make technology feel more human in an AI-driven world.