WhatsApp lets users hide phone numbers with new username feature

Remember asking someone, “What’s your number?” That could soon become optional on WhatsApp. The messaging giant is rolling out usernames, allowing people to connect using a handle instead of sharing their phone number. While numbers will still be needed to create an account, chats can eventually begin with a username, marking one of the biggest changes to how people find each other on the app. The feature is currently opening up in phases, with users across the world beginning to reserve usernames ahead of its wider launch later this year. Those who don’t see the option yet may simply have to wait a little longer.

The username feature will gradually roll out for users (Credits: Shutterstock)