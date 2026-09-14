Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary: I regret making that video out of emotion

Just as preparations are getting into full swing for India’s contingent competing at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan starting September 19, a video of a young 17-year-old athlete Divyanshi Choudhary has been causing a major stir.

Named as part of the Wushu team for the upcoming Asian Games, Divyanshi was replaced by another player just a week ahead of the Games, with the federation citing an ACL injury. (Photo: Instagram)

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Named as part of the Wushu team in the August 22 list for the 60kg category, Divyanshi was replaced by another player, Naorem Roshibina Devi, just a week ahead of the Games, with the federation citing an ACL injury. What really caught the attention of the sporting world was the sight of a distraught Divyanshi sharing her ordeal on video. Although in the clip she accused the federation of harassment and foul play, stating ‘this is my last video” she expressed deep distress and spoke about having dark thoughts. But, Divyanshi now admits that sheer heartbreak might have taken over her rational mind.

“When I was informed that I will be going to the Asian Games, representing India and to do it at just 18 was a dream come true moment for me,” says Divyanshi. “When I was told that it is not happening anymore a couple of days back, it just broke me and I was shattered. That is when I made the video, in a total moment of emotion. There was a lot of frustration and angst so I felt I was being wronged and that it was all a conspiracy. To me it just felt that a chance was being snatched from me that will never be given to me again.”

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{{^usCountry}} A phone call, however, brought much-needed clarity. “They explained to me the severity of my knee injury and that it can aggravate if I continue competing which I might not be realizing in all adrenaline. It made me feel that sometimes, for the greater good, you need to be okay to give up on a dream briefly. I do regret making that video out of emotion and for the things I might have said, but also it was just me being vulnerable. Athletes are as human as anyone, and feel the weight of emotions. But I think I needed this explanation, and by putting myself out there, I earned one.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A phone call, however, brought much-needed clarity. “They explained to me the severity of my knee injury and that it can aggravate if I continue competing which I might not be realizing in all adrenaline. It made me feel that sometimes, for the greater good, you need to be okay to give up on a dream briefly. I do regret making that video out of emotion and for the things I might have said, but also it was just me being vulnerable. Athletes are as human as anyone, and feel the weight of emotions. But I think I needed this explanation, and by putting myself out there, I earned one.” {{/usCountry}}

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Now back to training, she adds, “ The amount of love and support I have got over the last few days has taught me to be resilient. Aaj nahi toh 4 saal baad.. Asian Games toh main jaungi hi!”