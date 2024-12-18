Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United? English striker says he is looking for 'a new challenge' in his interview

British footballer Marcus Rashford’s nearly two-decade-long association with Manchester United appears to be reaching its conclusion. The 27-year-old forward, who joined the club at the age of seven, recently hinted at an imminent departure, stating: “I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” he said in an interview with British journalist Henry Winter. Marcus Rashford made his first team debut for Manchester United in 2016.

The England international was conspicuously absent from Manchester United’s squad during their derby victory over City on Sunday, a move that has further fuelled speculation about his future. The club, now under the stewardship of new head coach Ruben Amorim, is reportedly open to selling Rashford during the January transfer window. However, his substantial £365,000-per-week wages may pose a challenge in finding a buyer, potentially necessitating a below-market transfer fee to ease his exit.

In the interview Rashford stressed his desire to leave the club on good terms. “If I know that a situation is already bad, I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past, and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave, I’ll make a statement, and it will be from me,” said Rashford.

Despite being a regular starter under Amorim, who was appointed last month, Rashford was omitted from the squad for the derby, alongside fellow forward Alejandro Garnacho. Amorim, explaining his decision, emphasised the importance of professionalism both on and off the pitch. “It’s about performance in training, performance in games, the way you dress, the way you eat, the way you engage with your teammates, the way you push your teammates,” he said.

Reports in the British media suggest that Jim Ratcliffe's new regime views Rashford as emblematic of the club’s recent under performance and is prepared to make tough decisions to address it.

Reflecting on his exclusion from the high-stakes derby, Rashford admitted, “It’s disheartening to be left out of a derby, but it’s happened. We won the game, so let’s move on. It’s disappointing, but as I’ve grown older, I’ve learnt to deal with setbacks. What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry? Or do my best the next time I’m available.”

Rashford’s time at Manchester United has been extraordinary. From making his first-team debut at 18 and scoring twice in a Europa League match against Midtjylland, to amassing 426 appearances and 138 goals, his contributions to the club have been immense. He also won 2 FA cups, 2 Carboro Cups and 1 UEFA Europa League during his career with Manchester United.

Looking ahead, Rashford remains optimistic about his future. “I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now. I’ve had nine years so far in the Premier League, and it’s taught me a lot as a player and as a person. I don’t have any regrets from the last nine years, and I won’t have any going forward. Sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen. I just try to keep a fine balance,” he said

When asked if his best years are yet to come, Rashford responded with conviction: “100%. That’s my mentality.”

As Rashford prepares for the next phase of his career, his departure would mark the end of an era at Manchester United and the beginning of new opportunities for the gifted forward.