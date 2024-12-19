Mufasa: The Lion King — Pointless prequel with no style or substance

Mufasa: The Lion King serves as yet another chapter in Disney’s relentless pursuit of revamping its animation classics for a modern audience, often at the expense of originality. Directed by Barry Jenkins, this prequel to the 2019 The Lion King remake explores the origin story of Mufasa, the noble lion whose legacy shapes the Pride Lands. Despite flashes of Jenkins’ signature style, the film is weighed down by its bloated narrative and the constraints of corporate filmmaking. Mufasa: The Lion King is set before the events in the Lion King.

The film begins in the aftermath of Simba’s reign, with Nala (voiced by Neha Gargava) on the verge of giving birth. As Simba (Aryan Khan) rushes to her side, the ever-comical Timon (Shreyas Talpade) and Pumbaa (Sanjay Mishra) are tasked with watching over Kiara. Rafiki (Makrand Deshpande) uses this as a segue to narrate Mufasa’s tale, setting the stage for a journey into the lion king’s tumultuous past.

We meet young Mufasa (voiced by AbRam Khan), whose life takes a tragic turn when a devastating flood separates him from his family. Rescued by Taka (Trilok Sunderasan), the high-spirited young prince, Mufasa finds an unexpected brotherly bond. Before I go any further, there can be no prizes for guessing who Taka eventually ends up becoming at the end of the movie and it doesn't really qualify as a spoiler alert either.

The Good

Anyway, the film does well in these initial stages, depicting the camaraderie between the two cubs with heartfelt moments and Jenkins’ intimate direction. Close-ups and sweeping pans bring warmth to the otherwise cold live-action visuals, especially during the playful jostling of the young lions.

However, the story begins to falter as it progresses. Mufasa grows up under the skeptical gaze of Taka’s father, Obasi (Uday Sabnis), who views the orphan as an outsider. Despite this, Mufasa integrates into the pride, developing his hunting skills and showcasing a natural affinity with the wild. As the cubs mature into adult lions, Mufasa (now voiced by Shah Rukh Khan) and Taka (Meyang Chang) face growing tensions, culminating in a series of conflicts that strain their relationship.

The Bad

The film attempts to expand the lore with the introduction of white lions, referred to as ‘Others or ’Outsiders,' who challenge the Pride Lands. This subplot, however, feels too familiar, underdeveloped and overcomplicated. The introduction of Sarabi (Kamakshi Rai) and other characters like Zazu (Rajesh Kava) and a young Rafiki (Thomson Andrews) adds to the clutter without providing much depth.

While the voice cast, led by the Khan family, adds star power, it cannot compensate for the film’s narrative shortcomings. Taka’s transformation into the embittered Scar (If you didn't see that coming, I'm afraid it's on you) lacks the emotional resonance expected of such a pivotal arc, and similarly, Sarabi’s character is sadly underutilised.

The Verdict

Despite Jenkins’ valiant efforts to infuse the story with visual grace and thematic weight, Mufasa: The Lion King ultimately feels like another Disney product designed more for franchise expansion than for storytelling. The grandeur of the Pride Lands is overshadowed by a lack of coherence, and the feeling that it's just another cash cow for Disney.