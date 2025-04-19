Netizens react after RCB's batting collapse against PBKS in IPL 2025: ‘No other team makes this record’

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) endured yet another dramatic batting collapse in their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Friday night, leaving fans and social media users exasperated. In a rain-curtailed match reduced to 14 overs per side, RCB found themselves in deep trouble at 42/7 before Tim David’s counterattacking half-century helped them post a fighting total. Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (REUTERS)

The game, played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, was delayed by over two hours due to persistent rain. Punjab Kings opted to bowl first after skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss, and their bowlers made the most of the overcast conditions.

Arshdeep Singh gave Punjab an ideal start by removing Phil Salt in the opening over and followed it up with the wicket of Virat Kohli in the third. Virat’s dismissal for just one run too, triggered a wave of reactions online, with several users expressing concern over his form this season.

RCB's batting lineup crumbled under pressure, losing seven wickets even before reaching the 50-run mark. However, Tim David's late surge offered a glimmer of hope. The all-rounder remained unbeaten on 50 off 26 balls, guiding RCB to 95/9 in their allotted 14 overs.

Despite the modest target, Punjab Kings encountered some resistance during the chase. The pitch offered variable bounce, and RCB managed to keep the game interesting with timely wickets. Nonetheless, Punjab eventually chased down the target with five wickets in hand.

Social media was abuzz throughout the night, with fans reacting to RCB’s struggles. Memes highlighting the team’s batting woes and near-record low total flooded platforms, with many recalling RCB’s infamous history of low scores in the IPL.

The loss further complicates RCB’s campaign, raising questions about their consistency and depth in the batting department.