Paris Olympics: After Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, all eyes on Neeraj Chopra for gold!
BySamarth Goyal
Aug 07, 2024 04:12 PM IST
After Indian hockey team's loss in semifinals and Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, netizens have pinned their hope on Neeraj Chopra for gold medal
Following Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification and the men’s hockey team 3-2 loss to Germany in the semifinals, social media has now tacked India’s hopes of a gold medal on athlete Neeraj Chopra. The 26-year-old, who sailed comfortably into the men’s Javelin Throw finals with a monster heave of 89.34m in his very first attempt, will be going for gold today.
The Indian contingent has so far won three bronze medals and is currently at the 63rd position in the medals tally.
On Tuesday, Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first ever Indian female wrestler to advance to the final round in the Olympics, but in a cruel twist of fate, she was disqualified after she was found overweight "by a few grams" from competing in the final round. On Tuesday night, the Indian men's hockey team lost to Germany 3-2 in the semi-finals, thereby ruling out any possibility of winning a gold or a silver medal.
