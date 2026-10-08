Planning a garba night? Here’s your guide to what's on offer in Maharashtra

With Navratri beginning on October 11, Maharashtra is gearing up for a season of garba and dandiya nights that promise more than just a few hours of dancing. From child-friendly celebrations to Gen Z-focused evenings to the return of the Queen of Garba, here’s what's on offer this year.

The enduring Garba icon

Dancers celebrate the spirit of Navratri with traditional Garba and festive cheer. This year, Navratri is from October 11 to 19

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Navratri celebrations in Mumbai are hard to imagine without the undisputed ‘Queen of Garba’, singer Falguni Pathak. A fixture of the festive season since the 1980s, Pathak’s Navratri performances have become an integral part of the city’s celebrations.

Falguni Pathak is synonymous with Mumbai’s Navratri celebrations

Reflecting on what makes her shows so enduring, Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, says, “Falguni Pathak is not simply synonymous with Mumbai’s Navratri celebrations; she has been part of the city’s cultural memory for almost four decades. Her music has travelled across generations, from those who grew up dancing to her songs to a new generation that has discovered Garba as an expression of culture, community and identity. That continuity is rare.”

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{{^usCountry}} On how the Garba experience has evolved over the years, he adds, “We are seeing Gen Z embrace Garba with real pride alongside families, communities and lifelong Falguni fans. Fashion, music and social media have brought new energy to the format, but the fundamentals remain unchanged; people want to dance together, celebrate together and feel part of something larger than themselves. At the same time, expectations around comfort, safety, accessibility and production have become much higher.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On how the Garba experience has evolved over the years, he adds, “We are seeing Gen Z embrace Garba with real pride alongside families, communities and lifelong Falguni fans. Fashion, music and social media have brought new energy to the format, but the fundamentals remain unchanged; people want to dance together, celebrate together and feel part of something larger than themselves. At the same time, expectations around comfort, safety, accessibility and production have become much higher.” {{/usCountry}}

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What: Navratri Utsav 2026 with Falguni PathakWhere: Jio World Convention Centre, MumbaiWhen: 11 to 19 OctoberCost: ₹2400 onwards for an individual

A celebration for the little ones

In Pune, one annual celebration is putting children at the centre of the experience, with a dedicated dance floor for them, along with age-appropriate music and sound levels.

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Jumpstart International Preschool & Learning Center in Pune hosts an annual dandiya event with children at the heart of the celebrations

Avni Dhoot, Project Manager at Jumpstart International Preschool & Learning Center, says, “This is our 4th consecutive year of organising the event. It is open to both our school children and outsiders. Traditional dandiya events are often designed primarily for adults, leaving children with limited opportunities to experience the celebration. We wanted to create a space where children can learn about the culture, celebrate Navratri, and have fun in an environment designed especially for them,” adding, “We also have activities for children that engage their social, emotional, and cognitive skills, like Navratri-inspired mandala designs, an interactive activity where children use a bow and arrow to aim at a Ravana cutout, and others.”

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What: Dandiya Delight 4.0, Children EditionWhere: Mayfield Estate, Kharadi, PuneWhen: 17th October 2026Timing: 5pm to 9pmCost: ₹1000 for one child and one adult

Garba gets a Gen Z drip

While the traditional spirit remains central, some organisers are consciously tailoring their celebrations to younger audiences. One Pune event is combining garba and traditional music with a visually driven setting aimed at creating an experience that appeals across generations.

“The idea with this event is a fusion of Gen Z energy with the tradition of garba. We have a photogenic arena which will ensure an Instagram-friendly experience, and match our theme ‘Garba, Glam, Glow,’” says RJ and host Shravan Gupta.

He adds that the event is not restricted to a particular age group. “This event is open to everybody. We believe Gen Z isn't just about age; it's a mindset. As for the music, we will play everything, from Bollywood and Gujarati hits to commercial remixes to EDM and contemporary DJ. It's about creating a bridge between generations.”

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What: Gen Z Bling NavratriWhere: Nourpark Turf, Near Premia Society, Narhe, PuneWhen: 17th October 2026Timing: 6pm to 11pmCost: ₹349 for individual, ₹649 for two, and ₹ 1199 onwards for groups

Making room for everyone

For a Mumbai celebration, inclusivity is an important part of the festivities. Alongside its regular line-up of music and dancing, the event will dedicate one evening to children with special needs, with organisers planning a quieter celebration for them.

“While our star performers this year are singers Tushar Sonigra, Archana Mahajan, Harshit Chauhan, Nikita Hingu and Manoj Parmar, we are doing something extra special on 19 October. We are inviting more than 500 special children on the day, and we will ensure low music is played for them,” says organiser Jeetubhai Mehta.

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“We have special children in our family itself, and we often notice they aren’t able to take part in such celebrations, which is how we thought of this.”

What: Raas Rang GhatkoparWhere: Police Hockey Ground, Ghatkopar East, MumbaiWhen: 11 to 19 October, 2026Timing: 7pm to 10pmCost: ₹1190 for an individual

The celebrity factor

For some organisers, adding a familiar face remains a way of drawing audiences to the dance floor. A Pune event, now in its fourth year, has made celebrity appearances part of its annual offering, with this year’s edition featuring reality TV artist Akanksha Choudhary.

The Radhe Radhe Dandiya Night has been a major crowd puller in Pune Pune

“We have been holding the garba event for four years, and we try to have a celebrity as a crowd puller,” says Naman Sanklecha, co-founder of the organising team, Good Times Entertainment. The event has previously featured actor Aditya Roy Kapur and The Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija.

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What: Radhe Radhe Dandiya NightWhere: Yash Lawns, Bibwewadi, PuneWhen: 16 October, 2026Timing: 5pm to 10pmCost: ₹199 for kids and ₹599 for adults

Giving each evening its own colour

In Mumbai, another celebration is leaning into the visual side of Navratri, with a festive colour theme planned across its ten-day run. The idea is to give revellers something distinctive beyond the music and dancing.

“To stand out from other Garba events, Garba Dhoom will embrace the vibrant Navratri colours, bringing a different festive colour theme to the celebrations throughout the ten days,” says founder Labhansh Uchhariya.

The event will feature live performances by singers Hemang Joshi and Aastha Sharma, with a mix of Gujarati, Bollywood and other popular tracks expected to keep the dance floor moving. Among the songs lined up are Dhakla 2, Gal Goto, Rangtari and Pari Hoon Main.

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What: Garba Dhoom 2026Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad (West), MumbaiWhen: 11 to 20 OctoberTiming: 8pm to 12am (weekdays); 8am to 1am (weekends)Cost: Individual entry ₹199 onwards upto ₹499