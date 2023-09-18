Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi came together for an ad; sources reveal why Munna Bhai 3 may never happen

Fans have been for long waiting for a third instalment in the Munna Bhai franchise, and each time actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are spotted together, it only adds to the speculation that something might be happening soon. Similar conversations started once again, when Dutt and Warsi, dressed as their characters Munna and Circuit, were spotted recently, and social media was abuzz that Munna Bhai 3 is finally happening after 17 years. What made the speculation even stronger was the presence of director Rajkummar Hirrani on the set, that looked like a hospital. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi shot for an advertisement recently.

However, as it turns out, the trio had come together for an ad shoot, and not their much awaited sequel. “There is no film in the making. They shot for a commercial for a hospital, and the BTS video was released online, which started the rumours,” confirms a source.

That being said, many industry insiders feel that Munna Bhai 3 may never happen. Elaborating on the reason, another source tells us, “There are very less chances of the third film happening now because of the fallout between Rajkummar Hirani and (producer) Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It has been several years since they parted ways following the #MeToo allegations against Hirani. In fact, there was a film with a working title Munna Bhai Chale America, but that was soon shelved without any reason. The script was finalised and the pre-production had also started, but it could not happen.”

Furthermore, sources share that the studios also got involved in the matter following the allegations and had pulled out their support. A source from Star World had shared with a publication that ‘it was decided that Fox Studios would pull the plug on Munna Bhai 3 if Hirani was found guilty. The studio stands in solidarity with the survivor.'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON