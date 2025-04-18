Menu Explore
Suryakumar Yadav checks Abhishek Sharma pockets for another note during MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2025: Watch

BySamarth Goyal
Apr 18, 2025 01:41 AM IST

Surya Kumar Yadav’s moment of mischief provided a delightful breather as clips of him tapping Abhishek Sharma’s pockets quickly went viral.

At the Wankhede Stadium, where intense cricketing duels are the norm, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s (Sky) playful side that lit up the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday night in Mumbai. In a moment that has now gone viral, SKY cheekily checked Abhishek Sharma’s pockets mid-match, sparking laughter on the field—and a meme fest online.

Suryakumar Yadav cheekily checked Abhishek Sharma's pockets
The gesture was a witty callback to Abhishek’s recent heroics against Punjab Kings, where he had stunned everyone with a 141-run blitz off just 55 balls. What followed that knock made waves—Abhishek pulled a folded note from his pocket that read, “This one is for the Orange Army,” earning applause and admiration in equal measure.

On Sunday, the left-hander didn’t produce a repeat performance but still managed a promising 40 off 28 balls, laced with seven boundaries. Suryakumar, ever the entertainer, decided to have a little fun when the two crossed paths. As Abhishek was adjusting his gear, SKY leaned over and mockingly patted him down, pretending to check for another match-winning note. The crowd loved it. So did the internet.

Clips of him tapping Abhishek’s pockets quickly went viral, with fans flooding timelines with memes, reactions, and jokes. Some speculated what the “note” might’ve said this time, while others praised Suryakumar’s sense of humour and timing. The moment added spice to what had already been an eventful game.

SRH's innings started with chances going abegging, including dropped catches of both openers in the first over. Abhishek found brief rhythm with three boundaries off Deepak Chahar in the fifth over, but the resurgence was short-lived. He eventually fell in the eighth over to substitute fielder Raj Angad Bawa. Despite a middle-order lull, late cameos from Aniket Verma and Pat Cummins pushed SRH to 162 for 5 — a competitive total, though not quite the fireworks Abhishek had ignited last week. In a battle between two struggling teams, MI prevailed with a comfortable four-wicket win on Thursday despite losing some late wickets in chasing down 163.

Follow Us On