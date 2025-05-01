The Peel Good Factor! Don't discard mango peels, you can turn them into a variety of yummy food and drink options.

When relishing mangoes, the common practice is to discard the peels. But guess what? Mango skin can tickle your taste buds, and are rich in nutrients, too! From tangy pickles and refreshing drinks to flavourful chutneys, we bring you a variety of yummy items that have mango peel as an ingredient from chefs across the country. Read on... Mango peels can be used as an ingredient in many food and drink items(Adobe stock)

Raw Mango Marmalade with Mango Skin

“This offers a unique blend of sweet and tart flavours, making it a perfect accompaniment to toast, pastries, and even savoury dishes,” says Chef Ranjeet Yadav Executive Chef, Courtyard by Marriott, Ranchi. The inclusion of mango skin not only enhances the texture but also adds a burst of vitamins and fibre, making this marmalade both delicious and nutritious.

Mango Peel Iced Tea

This refreshing beverage combines the subtle sweetness of mango peels with the cool, invigorating taste of iced tea. “This unique drink not only offers a delightful flavour, but also utilises the often-overlooked mango peels, which are rich in vitamins and antioxidants,” shares Chef Ranjeet Yadav. Perfect for hot summer days, Mango Peel Iced Tea is both a delicious and eco-friendly choice.

Mango Peel Pickle

Mix mango peels with mustard seeds, fenugreek, chili powder, salt, and oil for a lip-smacking side dish that pairs perfectly with dal and rice. “This recipe is inspired by traditional Indian pickling methods,” says Niriksha Reddy, Sous Chef, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai.

Mango Peel Cooler

Boil mango peels with jaggery and a touch of roasted cumin. Strain it, chill it, and you’ve got yourself a naturally tangy summer drink. “Easy to make, this will cool you down and surprise your taste buds,” says chef Niriksha.

Mango Peel Pickle

Tender green mango peels are sun-cured over days to intensify their tang. They are then mixed with red chili, turmeric, a tempering of mustard seeds and hing, bloomed gently in sesame oil. “Our mango peel pickle is a tribute to mindful, heritage-driven cooking. It’s a slow-crafted condiment served best with curd rice. It elevates a humble meal into an unforgettable experience,” shares Ho Chi Ming, Executive Chef, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel.

Spiced Mango Peel Chutney

Blanch the peels to soften them, then blend lightly. In a pan, heat oil and temper mustard seeds, cumin, chilies, and hing. Add ginger, the peels, jaggery, and spices. Cook until thick and glossy. “You can serve this with parathas, rice, or as a side dip with snacks,” says Prem Sagar Singh, Chef, La Estoria IHCL SeleQtions Goa.

Fermented Mango Peel Kanji

Blend mango peels coarsely and mix with crushed mustard seeds, turmeric, and salt in water. Let it sit in the sun for two to three days in a covered glass jar until slightly tangy and bubbly. “Serve this chilled, optionally garnished with mint or roasted cumin. This is a summer-friendly drink,” says Chef Vinamr Manocha, Vivanta Goa, Panaji.

Mango Peel & Green Chili Instant Pickle

Cut the peels into strips. Toss them with salt and turmeric and let them sit for a couple of hours. Heat mustard oil till smoking, let it cool slightly, then add fennel, fenugreek, nigella seeds, and chilli powder. Add peels and slit green chilies, cook briefly, and store in a sterilised jar. “Use within a week. It goes well with dal-chawal, khichdi, and even sandwiches,” says Savio Fernandes, Assistant Sous Chef, Taj Holiday Village, Goa.