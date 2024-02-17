The Whistleblower actor Ravi Kishan: Cinema will remain my lifeline

Actor and Parliamentarian Ravi Kishan asserts that acting is his lifeline, yet he is not able to find much time “to serve the art” that has been given him everything in the entertainment world and politics. Actor Ravi Kishan on his visit to Lucknow(Hindustan Times)

“Do kashti pe sawaar hai isliye sach bolen to acting often takes a back seat. Whatever work comes to me that is based in my constituency Gorakhpur; I can do it. Otherwise, I take up very few projects. However, my gurus in politics always advise me to keep on acting as they know it’s my lifeline and is like oxygen for me. I acknowledge the power of films. It’s cinema that made me a household name as well as a respectable parliamentarian. So, I must play both the roles with honesty and serve my people as well as entertain them,” says Kishan on his visit to Lucknow.

He adds, “I take up projects where people can accommodate me along with my public responsibilities. So, projects that need less of my time suit me more. I am blessed with the art of memorising my lines quickly and adapt to character easily, so I usually wrap up work quickly and get back to duty.”

The Whistleblower actor says that responsibility factor is now also added to his choice or roles. “I look for projects that have high entertainment, are socially relevant and offer some message. But that does not mean I will not play a villain or a baddie. My mentors and the political party, I’m associated with, understand that I am just playing a character. And when I am fulfilling my duties in the constituency then why will anyone have a problem.”

Kishan will be taking a break from work. “As we are going into the elections soon so I have put acting projects on hold and will resume when everything is settled. In coming projects, I am playing an advocate in OTT show Mamla Legal Hai, a cop in Laapataa Ladies and have also shot for another film Mahadev ka Gorakhpur. There are other projects as well. I have a film with Sunny Deol which is halfway and post-election I will start working on a mega Telugu project. Kamaal ke kirdaar offer ho rahe hain ab,” he shares

On a concluding note, he adds, “I am assisting in getting entertainment projects to Gorakhpur and so far, we have brought 150 projects to the city. So, locals are getting opportunities, and I am trying hard to establish a film city in the belt as well.”