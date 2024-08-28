Amy Jackson to Kourtney Kardashian: The dreamiest celeb wedding locations

A celebrity destination wedding always leaves everyone in awe with the beautiful castles and buildings decorated with art pieces, exotic food menus and historical locations. From the blue waters of Lake Como, Italy to the colourful village of Jodhpur, India, the world has witnessed beautiful celebrity weddings including Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick who got hitched in Amalfi Coast at Castello Di Rocca. Here, celebrity weddings are held in the most beautiful historical sights. Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's wedding at Castello di Rocca Cilento, Italy.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's wedding at Castello di Rocca Cilento, Italy.

The couple took their vows in Italy on the Amalfi Coast with gorgeous decor, and beautiful white flowers as the backdrop giving the whole view a dreamy vibe. Amy wore a custom strapless gown, designed by Alberta Ferretti with a long veil, adding the fairytale touch to the wedding at Castello di Rocca Cilento. The bride walked down an aisle surrounded by large white flowers on either side, carrying a bouquet of white roses.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur.

The couple got married in 2018 in the vibrant city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities included three days of traditional rituals, and events like the Haldi ceremony, Mehendi and Sangeet jam-packed with laughter, music, family and friends. The location of the festivities had a sea of blue, yellow and white palettes running across the poolside. They finally got married, holding two ceremonies; a Hindu ceremony with pheras to honour Priyanka's roots, followed by a Christian wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace which is a royal fort known for its architectural charm and beautiful landscapes.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding festivities at Lake Como, Italy.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot at the mesmerising setting of Lake Como in Italy. The area is an upscale resort, known for its breathtaking views and it is set against the foothills of the Alps. The wedding festivities included traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies honouring the couple's roots. Italy has always been considered the go-to destination for celebrity weddings and the decor at Deepika and Ranveer's ceremony was astonishingly beautiful and royal.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.

Kiara and Sidharth got married at the beautiful Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The palace is located in the centre of the huge Thar desert and includes sights such as big pools, a lake garden, exotic royal chambers inside the palace, and picturesque views of the desert. The palace features the 200-year-old architecture of Jaisalmer with a European influence.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

Italy was yet again a wedding destination for another couple, Kourtney and Travis who got married at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy with an eminent view of the coastline. Kourtney wore a mini wedding dress and a long ground-touching veil featuring a large embroidery design of the Virgin Mary along with the words “family, loyalty, respect,”