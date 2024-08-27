As Australia introduces the ‘right to disconnect', here are 4 more countries redefining work-life balance

The landscape of employee rights has undergone a significant transformation in the post-COVID era. First-world countries are leading the charge in ensuring that employees are well-paid and well-rested. Australia is the latest nation to join this movement with its newly implemented ‘right to disconnect’ law, reflecting a broader global trend towards prioritising work-life balance. Australia introduces the ‘right to disconnect'

Australia

Australia already known for its laid-back lifestyle, has taken a significant step forward with its recent ‘right to disconnect’ law. This new rule provides much-needed relief to employees who feel pressured to respond to work-related communications after hours. The law empowers workers to ignore messages and calls from employers outside of their working hours unless there is a reasonable justification for responding. If disputes arise, Australia's Fair Work Commission (FWC) serves as a mediator, with non-compliance potentially resulting in fines of up to A$19,000 for individuals and A$94,000 for companies.

Belgium

Belgium became the first European Union (EU) country to offer a four-day work week as an option without loss of salary, though the total weekly working hours remain unchanged at 40. This innovative approach allows employees to condense their workweek, providing more flexibility while maintaining productivity.

France

France was one of the first countries to introduce the ‘right to disconnect’ in 2017, setting a precedent for others to follow. French law mandates that companies need to establish clear guidelines for after-hours communication. Additionally, employees are entitled to overtime pay, typically at a rate of 25% for the first eight hours beyond the standard 35-hour workweek and 50% thereafter. In some cases, overtime compensation can be replaced by additional time off.

Ireland

Ireland implemented a Code of Practice on the Right to Disconnect in April 2021, further solidifying its commitment to employee welfare. Additionally, Irish law does not recognize at-will employment which ensures that terminations are accompanied by a valid reason and proper notice. The Employment Equality Acts 1998 to 2011 also protects workers from discrimination based on disability, age, race, religion, gender and other factors, ensuring a fair and inclusive workplace.

Netherlands

The Netherlands has always set a strong standard for employee rights, with a minimum wage ensuring fair pay and a suite of mandatory benefits that protect workers. While they don't really have a specific ‘right to disconnect’ law, beyond wages, Dutch labour law guarantees employees sick pay, a holiday allowance amounting to 8% of their salary and a minimum of four weeks of paid annual leave.

In India, the Right to Disconnect Bill of 2018, introduced by MP Supriya Sule, sought to empower employees by allowing them to negotiate terms for after-hours communication. Despite its potential, the bill has yet to gain significant traction in legislative discussions. While international labour laws do safeguard employees' well-being in first-world countries, there is still a long way to go when it comes to ours.