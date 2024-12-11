Chill in the hill: Picturesque destinations for mountain lovers

India’s mountainous landscapes are a treasure trove of beauty, with towering snow-capped peaks, serene valleys, and breathtaking views that beckon travellers from around the world. But which destinations truly stand out for their scenic splendour? To celebrate International Mountain Day today, we asked experts to share their recommendations for destinations where the mountains reveal their true grandeur. Tawang offers panoramic views of rugged peaks and verdant valleys. “This quaint town is home to the grand Tawang Monastery.

Gulmarg, Kashmir. (Source: Adobe Stock)

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Known for its rolling meadows, this destination has some of the best mountain views. “The view of Pir Panjal mountain range is one of the key attraction factor to this destination,” says Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip. When in Gulmarg, take the iconic Gondola ride to reach Apharwat Peak, ideal for skiing, snowboarding and Khilanmarg for sledding, during winters. The nearest airport to Gulmarg is the Srinagar International Airport.

Pelling, Sikkim (Source: Instagram)

Pelling, Sikkim

Pelling offers mesmerising views of Kanchenjunga mountains — the third-highest mountain in the world. For many travellers, it also serves as a spiritual escape with attractions like the Pemayangtse Monastery. When in Pelling, trek on the Dzongri trail in the Kanchenjunga National Park and visit the Singshore Bridge, one of Asia’s highest suspension bridges. While Pelling does not have an airport of its own, visitors can land in Bagdogra Airport, West Bengal and cover the rest of the distance by taxi.

Chopta, Uttrakhand (Source: Instagram)

Chopta, Uttarakhand

Chopta boasts trek routes like the Tungnath-Chandrashila that let you soak in the views of Nanda Devi, Trishul and Chaukhamba peaks. It lies at the epicentre of the five most sacred Shiva temples in the hill state. This place is also an ideal site for bird-watching. Those looking to enjoy snowfall should visit between late December and February. The nearest airport to Chopta is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.



Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang offers panoramic views of rugged peaks and verdant valleys. “This quaint town is home to the grand Tawang Monastery,” says Sanjar Imam, co-founder of Panache World. For trekking enthusiasts, the Sela Pass trek is a must, but should be avoided during snowfall. Madhuri Lake, situated about 30km away from Tawang, is also a must-visit location. The nearest airport to Tawang is Salonibari Airport in Tezpur, Assam.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Home to many high-altitude villages like Kaza, Tabo and Langza, Spiti offers unmatched views of the Himalayas. When in Spiti, visit the Key Monastery to witness dramatic views of the Spiti River, meandering through the valley alongside picturesque mountains. Wildlife enthusiasts can also go on expeditions in Kibber and nearby regions to spot snow leopards in the mountains. The nearest airport to Spiti Valley is Bhuntar and Chandigarh Airport.



Mountain lovers’ check list

Weather can change quickly in the mountains. Pack lightweight, moisture-wicking base layers, an insulating mid-layer and a weatherproof outer layer.

Charging stations are limited in remote mountain areas, so a portable charger is crucial.

UV radiation is stronger at higher altitudes, so use sunscreen with a high SPF and protective sunglasses to shield your eyes from glare and UV rays.

- Inputs by Rikant Pittie, co-founder EaseMyTrip