Everything you need to know about Dev Diwali 2024: Dates, significance, where and how to celebrate

Thought the festive season was over? Think again! Dev Deepawali, also known as ‘Diwali of the Gods’, comes 15 days after regular Diwali celebrations. It takes place on the full moon night of Kartik Purnima, which falls in the Hindu month of Kartik. This special festival honours Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura and is celebrated with great enthusiasm — especially in the holy city of Varanasi. The festival has become a major attraction for devotees and tourists alike, drawing them to Varanasi to witness its grandeur. Dev Diwali celebrated in Varanasi

When is Dev Diwali in 2024?

The auspicious day is celebrated on Kartik Poornima, which is about 15 days after Diwali. In 2024, it will fall on 15 November. According to the Drik Panchang, the Poornima/Purnima Tithi starts at noon on 15 November and ends at 5:10 PM on 19 November. The main prayers and rituals are held during the Pradosh Muhurat, a special time in the evening around sunset.

What’s the story behind Dev Diwali?

There are a few different stories behind why Dev Diwali is celebrated. The most popular one centres around Lord Shiva's victory over three powerful demons — Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha, and Viryavana — who together formed Tripurasura. The three evil demons prayed to the great Lord Brahma to grant them the unimaginable boon of invincibility, after which they wreaked havoc on Earth until the brave Lord Shiva took on the form of Tripurari, and defeated the rakshasa with a single aimed arrow.

Other mythological beliefs suggest that the festival of Dev Diwali marks the birth of Lord Kartikeya, the Hindu God of War and Victory and son of Lord Shiva, brother to Lord Ganesha. Some people also see the festival as the day Lord Vishnu took his first incarnation of Matsya (the fish) who was the first of Vishnu's ten avatars, said to have saved the first man, Manu from a great flood.

How is Dev Diwali celebrated?

Celebrating Dev Diwali is a feast for the senses, especially in the holy city of Varanasi. Devotees decorate their homes with rangoli and light diyas to create an optimistic environment for the Gods. But the highlight of the festival has to be the stunning sight of the ghats of Varanasi lit up with thousands of diyas.

The best part of Dev Diwali are diyas

The Ganga Aarti on this night is a must-see, with 24 priests and young girls performing it with deep devotion. Additionally, pilgrims from across the world flock to Varanasi to take part in the festivities and offer their prayers. Fireworks light up the sky, processions wind their way through the streets and the air is filled with devotional songs while disciples dance throughout the night.