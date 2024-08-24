Gen Z transforms travel with tech, budget-friendly and unique experiences

The newer generation of travellers has revolutionized the scene by embarking on solo adventures and discovering a variety of affordable accommodations. According to Booking.com, 83% of Generation Z has prioritized cultural, immersive, and distinctive experiences while seeking flexible travel options. Gen Z travellers prioritise unique experiences and flexible travel options, using technology.(Shutterstock - For representational purposes only)

They believe that travel is a way of life and feel their best selves while holidaying in different cities and countries. Here are the latest trends and insights when it comes to Gen Z travellers in modern times.

Technology for a seamless journey

Gen Z travellers prioritise unique experiences and flexible travel options, using technology.(Shutterstock - For representational purposes only)

This generation growing up in a digital-driven time, embraces technology like no other at every step of the trips they take. The development and advancement of artificial intelligence has been especially beneficial to Generation Z, as they utilize it to plan their schedule before traveling and to hunt for digital facilities and services in their accommodations while staying. They also use technology to save vacation memories after their trip. 68% of Indian Gen Z feel highly comfortable utilizing technology to create exceptional travel experiences, and they trust AI to recommend less-explored destinations. They also choose AI-driven applications for itinerary planning for a hassle-free process.

Comfortable family and solo travel adventures

Gen Z travellers prioritise unique experiences and flexible travel options, using technology.(Shutterstock - For representational purposes only)

Indian Gen Z travellers prefer either holidaying on their own or with close family and friends to lesser-explored destinations for a delightful experience. Though this generation has developed a keen interest in travel, they prefer budget-friendly packages and travelling outside the peak season. They are also likely to take shorter domestic trips for good value money as the destination is their priority. Most Indian Gen Z travellers tend to book accommodation before booking travel tickets as they want hotels that provide reliability and comfort.

Gen Z also goes for one-of-a-kind travel experiences that include adventures such as skydiving and hot-air ballooning to make their trips memorable.