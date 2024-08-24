 Gen Z transforms travel with tech, budget-friendly and unique experiences - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gen Z transforms travel with tech, budget-friendly and unique experiences

ByAkshita Prakash
Aug 24, 2024 07:13 PM IST

Indian Gen Z travellers prioritise unique experiences and flexible travel options, using technology for seamless and comfortable vacations.

The newer generation of travellers has revolutionized the scene by embarking on solo adventures and discovering a variety of affordable accommodations. According to Booking.com, 83% of Generation Z has prioritized cultural, immersive, and distinctive experiences while seeking flexible travel options.

Gen Z travellers prioritise unique experiences and flexible travel options, using technology.(Shutterstock - For representational purposes only)
Gen Z travellers prioritise unique experiences and flexible travel options, using technology.(Shutterstock - For representational purposes only)

They believe that travel is a way of life and feel their best selves while holidaying in different cities and countries. Here are the latest trends and insights when it comes to Gen Z travellers in modern times.

Technology for a seamless journey

Gen Z travellers prioritise unique experiences and flexible travel options, using technology.(Shutterstock - For representational purposes only)
Gen Z travellers prioritise unique experiences and flexible travel options, using technology.(Shutterstock - For representational purposes only)

This generation growing up in a digital-driven time, embraces technology like no other at every step of the trips they take. The development and advancement of artificial intelligence has been especially beneficial to Generation Z, as they utilize it to plan their schedule before traveling and to hunt for digital facilities and services in their accommodations while staying. They also use technology to save vacation memories after their trip. 68% of Indian Gen Z feel highly comfortable utilizing technology to create exceptional travel experiences, and they trust AI to recommend less-explored destinations. They also choose AI-driven applications for itinerary planning for a hassle-free process.

Comfortable family and solo travel adventures

Gen Z travellers prioritise unique experiences and flexible travel options, using technology.(Shutterstock - For representational purposes only)
Gen Z travellers prioritise unique experiences and flexible travel options, using technology.(Shutterstock - For representational purposes only)

Indian Gen Z travellers prefer either holidaying on their own or with close family and friends to lesser-explored destinations for a delightful experience. Though this generation has developed a keen interest in travel, they prefer budget-friendly packages and travelling outside the peak season. They are also likely to take shorter domestic trips for good value money as the destination is their priority. Most Indian Gen Z travellers tend to book accommodation before booking travel tickets as they want hotels that provide reliability and comfort.

Gen Z also goes for one-of-a-kind travel experiences that include adventures such as skydiving and hot-air ballooning to make their trips memorable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Trips & Tours / Gen Z transforms travel with tech, budget-friendly and unique experiences
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On