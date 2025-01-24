Get ready for the Planet Parade 2025: A must-watch celestial event featuring planetary alignment

Skywatchers are in for a rare treat. Six planets — Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — will align in an impressive arc across the sky. Though they can be best viewed today (January 25), the alignment is taking over the sky for two months, with Mercury joining the parade of planets by the end of February. Mercury will reach its peak visibility from February 28 to March 12, completing the cosmic display of seven planets. While the planets won’t be perfectly aligned, their placement will follow the orbital plane of our solar system. Get ready for the Planet Parade 2025:

To celebrate this rare event, astronomy groups across India have planned special planet-gazing sessions for today. These aren’t just about watching the planets but experiencing the immersive deep-space objects like galaxies and nebulae (giant clouds of dust and gas in space that can be found between stars).

Jyoti Raghavan Khanduja, founder of Forest Spirit Learning, a school based in Gurugram, is organising a session in Shikohpur, Gurugram. She shares, “It’s our first astronomy event, and the response from across Delhi-NCR has been great. People of all ages are booking the session to experience one-of-a-kind sky-gazing.” She muses, “We all need to gaze at the night sky just once. It makes us realise how small we are in nature’s scheme of things.”

Piyush Arun, Strategic & Creative Head, YanamOffbeat, a trip and trek company organising an event on the day in Pune and Mumbai, says, “We have one batch each on January 25 and 26 at the peak time, 8:30 pm. Our session is more than stargazing. It’s a live exploration of stars, planets and other celestial bodies.” He explains, “These sessions typically feature deep-space telescopes in locations free from light pollution. The events also include extras like meditation, Q&A with astronomers, and lakeside camping.”

Another organiser, Suraj Parab, founder of Sahyadri Rangers, a Mumbai-based travel company, notes a surge in bookings: “This weekend, we already have 90 bookings compared to the usual 40.” He points out, “For most observers, the brighter planets, like Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, will be easy to spot with the naked eye. However, Uranus and Neptune, being farther from Earth, will require binoculars or a telescope to be seen.”

These sessions are not limited to just urban areas. Satyansh Srivastava, founder of Universia, a Dehradun-based telescope company that is also organising a session, says, “We have participants from various parts of the country. While celestial lineups like this aren’t extremely rare, they don’t happen every year, making this a special opportunity. The events also feature expert talks, high-powered telescopes and an educational yet magical atmosphere.”

The charges vary from ₹400 to ₹1,999, depending on the location, equipment and other activities planned.

What’s so special about it?

What makes this event noteworthy is the fact that six planets will be visible, four of them with the naked eye. This phenomenon is often referred to as a planet parade. However, as NASA has pointed out, it’s not a technical term. Multi-planet alignments don’t happen every year, making this event a special treat for skywatchers.

What’s the best time to view

The best time to catch this celestial display is about an hour after sunset, according to Dr Anup Singh, a microbiologist with a PhD. Those keen on capturing the moment with a smartphone camera should try taking long-exposure shots. This will allow you to get a sharper, clearer image of the planetary parade.

Apps that can help

If you wish to witness the celestial spectacle but are unable to attend a session, here are some apps that can help you navigate on your own:

Star Walk Star Tracker Sky Map

Other astronomical events in 2025

Get ready for a year filled with astronomical wonders! Here are the top celestial events you shouldn’t miss:

1. Total Lunar Eclipse (March 13-14)

2. Jupiter-Venus conjunction (August 12)

3. Super Harvest Moon (October 6)

4. Geminid meteor shower (December 13-14)