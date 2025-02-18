How culinary tourism is adding flavour to travel

What was once a secondary element of travel itineraries, food is now at the heart of the modern vacation. For today’s adventurous traveller, culinary experiences are no longer just an add-on; they are essential to shaping the entire travel journey. The recent Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 reveals how culinary tourism redefined Indian vacations. As travellers seek out food-centric adventures that connect them to local cultures, the demand for food-focused tours continues to rise, setting the stage for culinary tourism to play an even more pivotal role in 2025. Floating market in Vietnam

The areas of culinary tourism that ruled 2024 and are expected to thrive in 2025 as well:

Street food and market tours: The allure of local and regional flavours dominated travel itineraries, with 94.1% of experts identifying street food and market tours as the biggest attractions. From vibrant spice markets to bustling food streets, these tours offered travellers an authentic taste.

Culinary site tours: Nearly 92.3% of experts predict that culinary site tours, where travellers learn about the production of their favourite foods, will continue to gain popularity. These tours offered behind-the-scenes insights into food production, from tea estates to artisanal cheese-making hubs.

Home dining experiences and interactions with local experts: A significant 87.5% of experts noted the growing trend of travellers booking home dining experiences. These experiences allowed visitors to delve deeper into local food cultures, learn traditional cooking techniques, and enjoy intimate interactions with regional and community experts.

Yetunde Oshodi-Fraudeau, the owner and creator of Let’s Eat The World, Culinary Experiences for Travel Lovers, a company based in Seville, Spain, says, “Culinary tourism has grown and expanded significantly in recent years. Food is something that just doesn’t go out of fashion. According to research, the global culinary tourism market was valued at approximately USD 11.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% from 2024 to 2030.”

“Overall (2022 to 2024), over three years, the total growth in customer numbers was 121.9%, reflecting strong and sustained momentum in attracting and retaining customers. This consistent upward trend showcases the growing popularity and effectiveness of the food trip globally,” says Rama Mahendru, General Manager of Intrepid Travel India.

Here are some of the places that one must visit in 2025 to experience culinary tourism at its best:

Italy

From the creamy risottos of Milan to the world-famous pizza of Naples, Italy is a feast for the senses. Tuscany’s rolling vineyards invite wine lovers, while the Amalfi Coast serves up fresh seafood with stunning sea views. For a truly elevated experience, head to Osteria Francescana in Modena, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant that’s consistently ranked among the world’s best. Puglia’s culinary identity is rooted in simplicity, farm-to-table freshness, and the Mediterranean lifestyle. Experience a stay in a restored trullo (traditional Apulian stone house) and enjoy a private farm-to-table dinner curated by a local chef. Italy’s food culture is a perfect blend of history, passion, and farm-to-table traditions that make every bite unforgettable.

Japan

Few places in the world take food as seriously as Japan. Whether it’s savouring sushi crafted by master chefs in Tokyo, slurping ramen in cosy local eateries, or experiencing the delicate art of tempura, Japanese cuisine is about precision and balance. Tokyo alone is home to more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other city, but the culinary magic extends across the country, from Osaka’s vibrant street food to Kyoto’s refined kaiseki meals.

France

France remains the epitome of culinary excellence. Paris beckons with its patisseries, cheese shops, and bistros, while Burgundy’s vineyards and Provence’s olive oil farms invite a deeper dive into regional specialities. For a unique experience, take a cooking class in a Loire Valley chateau or explore Lyon, the gastronomic capital, where classic dishes like coq au vin come to life. Take a wine tour in nearby Beaujolais or Côtes du Rhône regions. France is a place where food is celebrated as an art form, making it a must-visit for any culinary traveller.

Vietnam

A must for street food enthusiasts, Vietnam’s culinary culture is a harmonious blend of fresh herbs, bold flavours, and regional diversity. From the bustling street food markets of Hanoi to the refined imperial cuisine of Hue, Vietnam offers a tantalizing experience for food lovers. One must try their steaming pho in Hanoi or banh xeo (crispy pancakes) in Saigon. One must visit the floating markets of the Mekong Delta for exotic fruits and local delicacies and don’t forget to take a cooking class in Hoi An to master making cao lau noodles.

Recommended by travel experts Sandeep Arora, Director of Brightsun Travel, India and Chhavi Chadha, founder of Bespoke Tailormade Experiences