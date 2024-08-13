Long Weekend: Top places Indians are travelling to

Fuelled by their love for travel, Indians are always enthusiastic about weekend getaways. For the upcoming long weekend (Aug 15th to 19th), travelling websites have shared the data for the most preferred locations. The increase in the data suggest that people are travelling like never before. The data underscores a growing trend amongst Indian travelers to explore domestic destinations during short breaks

According to Skyscanner data, there is a remarkable 72% increase in the bookings (redirects) for travel on August 14th compared to the previous day. Booking volumes for August 14th and 15th are the highest for the week, indicating a strong desire to make the most of the holiday.

“Among the top international destinations that are catching the eye of Indian travellers are Toronto, Bali, New York, and London. Domestically, New Delhi, Marmagao, and Mumbai are the most sought-after spots. The peak in searches for travel between August 14th and 20th occurred a full month ago (week of July 22nd), suggesting that Indians are meticulous planners,” says Mohit Joshi, Travel and Destinations Expert, Skyscanner.

Airbnb has approximately 340% Y-o-Y increase in domestic searches. It reveals a growing enthusiasm among travellers for the upcoming Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan long weekend. Goa, Lonavala, Puducherry, Mumbai and Udaipur emerge as the most searched for domestic destinations.

“The data underscores a growing trend amongst Indian travelers to explore domestic destinations during short breaks and long weekends as they are easily accessible,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said, “This year’s travel trends data reveals a growing appetite for short breaks, with 65% of Indian travellers seeking a short domestic trip and nearly half (44%) interested in a short international escapes, both within a 4-night framework. The surge in searches for both domestic and short-haul destinations during August’s long weekends reflects this trend. While popular tourist hotspots remain attractive, we are also seeing rising interest in some destinations such as Hampi, Madikeri, Ujjain and Gokarna."

With the monsoon season enhancing the charm of travel, long weekends are proving to be the perfect opportunity for travelers to seek quick getaways and for the industry to capitalise on the heightened demand. Radisson Hotel Group, have witnessed nearly a 20% surge in demand for resorts and hotels compared to last year, and they anticipate this trend to accelerate further. “Destinations like Kumbhalgarh, Saputara, Pondicherry, and Mahabalipuram, along with Udaipur, Jaipur, and Agra, are seeing the most traction from travelers. Guests are favoring a blend of luxury and mid-segment accommodations for their 3-5 day stays, enjoying both hotel activities and local attractions. Additionally, our guests are willing to spend 20% more than in previous years on hotels that provide exceptional experiences and good value. This increase in bookings across our portfolio is promising, and we are optimistic that this momentum will continue,” says Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group

