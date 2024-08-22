Moxy Mumbai Andheri West delivers a bold and fun hotel experience tailored for everyone

Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, will soon debut in Mumbai. The 105-room hotel will introduce a new era of playful, social hospitality to the captivating. Moxy Mumbai Andheri West aims to deliver a bold, fun and unconventional hotel experience tailored for the young, and young-at-heart! Interiors of the lobby bar of the Moxy Mumbai Andheri West

The hotel’s communal spaces are where the vibrancy truly unfolds. At the heart of the lobby lies the Moxy Bar, where guests are greeted with a complimentary cocktail at check-in, setting the tone for their stay.

The Lounge and Library areas provide relaxed environments where guests can work, socialize or simply unwind. Whether you’re a digital nomad seeking inspiration or a group of friends looking for a lively night out, Moxy Mumbai Andheri West has something for everyone.

Every detail embodies the brand’s playful spirit and promise of an unforgettable experience. From check-in cocktails at the Moxy Bar to global flavours at Moxy Kitchen and artisanal drinks with a view at Moxy Sky, the hotel’s vibrant energy is unmatchable.

Paying homage to the joy, glamour, and exuberance of Indian cinema, Moxy Mumbai Andheri West once opened, will help guests enjoy themselves, whether at work or play!

The hotel will open its doors on August 25. To book your stay, contact 022 6900 1000 or visit the website or find @moxymumbai on Instagram!