Al-Jawf's 1st snowfall is rare but another Saudi Arabian spot sees snow yearly; explore 5 must-visit destinations

For those who say climate change is not real, we urge you to take a peek at the drastic weather conditions that Saudi Arabia is currently going through. The region of Al-Jawf, which has never seen a snowfall, just got its very first sugar dusting this week. According to the Saudi Press Agency and many citizens, a chilly spell of snow now blankets the mountainous area, creating a spectacularly strange landscape. This is the 1st time Saudi Arabia's Al-Jawf saw snowfall

But while most of Saudi Arabia is known for its scorching deserts, there is one place that regularly gets snowfall — the northern region of Tabuk. This area perched at more than 2,600 meters above sea level annually sees snowfall — a rare phenomenon in a country known for its arid landscapes. And despite the Kingdom's typically hot desert climate, Tabuk’s cool winters make it a seasonal destination for tourists from within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, who flock to the area to enjoy its picturesque, snow-covered landscapes every year.

Places to visit right now

The snow-covered mountains and valleys create a picturesque contrast with the desert sands, offering a visual spectacle that’s both serene and awe-inspiring. The best times to visit are upcoming — from December to February, and here are a few places that should be on your bucket list.

Camping at Wadi Tayyib Al Ism

Situated along the Gulf of Aqaba coastline just 20 km from Tabuk city, Wadi Tayyib Al Ism offers an untouched, rugged part of the Earth to tourists who appreciate nature at its most primal. The combination of dramatic rock formations, lush palm trees, freshwater springs, and the surrounding mountains makes Wadi Tayyib a hidden gem for travellers, especially in the winter season.

Jabal Al Lawz

Jabal Al Lawz is one of the region's most famous tourist attractions. Thrill-seekers flock here during the winter months, eager to climb the mountain and enjoy the breathtaking views above the clouds, all while immersing themselves in the mountain's magical snow-covered atmosphere. There are also some talks about building a world-class ski resort in the area aka the NEOM's Trojena development.

Village of Bajdah

Located about 100 kilometres from Tabuk City, the village of Bajdah is home to striking rock columns that create a stunning natural landscape. In the winter months, the red sands of the village are often covered by rain and snow, transforming the area and visitors can wander through the village, taking in the unique scenery, while also enjoying views of Tabuk's majestic mountains.

Tabuk Castle

For those interested in the region’s history, a visit to Tabuk Castle is a must. Built-in 1559, the Ottoman Tabuk Castle was designed to protect the water station and serve as a security post on the Levant-Medina Hajj route. Once a small town, Tabuk’s historical landmarks include the castle, the Hejaz Railway station, and the foundations of ancient mosques. Throughout the centuries, it has witnessed many important events, and today it serves as a museum offering a deep dive into Islamic history.

Tabuk Station in Hejaz Railway

The Hejaz Railway, completed in 1908 after eight years of construction, revolutionised travel by reducing the journey from Damascus to Madina from 45 to 5 days. Spanning diverse terrain, it included numerous bridges, like the longest in Saudi Arabia over Wadi Al-Akhdar, and a tunnel in the Al-Akhdar mountains. It greatly increased pilgrim numbers before World War I led to its damage and suspension.

Are you adding these to your winter wonderland bucket list?