Your Singapore holiday could end at check in - Here's why

Just because you've booked a flight to Singapore, no longer necessarily means you'll be allowed to board it, let alone land in the country.

For long, the Lion City has been a top-ranking destination for both long-haul holidays as well as packed, weekend getaways. However, January 30, 2026 onwards, an added checkpoint could very well upend your travel plans in a matter of minutes.

The rule Asper a new No-Boarding Directive (NBD), Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) can now stop ineligible travelers at the departure airport they're at. This essentially means that the real screening will begin right at the check-in counter.

What is a NBD? Very simply put, the rule in place allows airlines to deny boarding for passengers who do not meet Singapore's entry requirements. This applies to all flights bound for Changi and Seletar Airport. If the ICA believes a passenger to not meet entry requirements, the NBD notice is directly sent to the airline who then must deny boarding. What's different, is that earlier such passengers would be flagged at immigration counters and not prior.

Why has this rule been introduced? This is a focused attempt on Singapore's part to make border security airtight and prevent ineligible travelers from even making it to the country in the first place. This inadvertently also reduces pressure on the immigration countets at the airport whilst also making the experience of entering the country smoother and quicker for all eligible flyers.