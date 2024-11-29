Winter wonderland: Explore India's hidden gems for quiet retreats

Winters bring the year to an end on a celebratory note with festivities and family get-togethers galore. It’s the time to shut out the chaos of day-to-day life and spend some quality time with one’s near and dear ones or go on a solo trip to wash away the stress of the demands of the city life and reboot our system to start afresh. India is a multi-cultural land with a myriad of options that are at one’s disposal but there are a few spots whose unexplored beauty is enchanting to those who are itching to shed their city skin and embark on an adventure that rejuvenates their soul. Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh is also known as forbidden valley

Jatinder Paul Singh, CEO and Co-founder, Viacation shares such lesser-known destinations that should be on your travel list this winter

Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh: Mechuka, known as the ‘Forbidden Valley’ due to its remote location and mystical aura, lies close to the Indo-China border, surrounded by green pastures and snow-capped mountains. The tribal Monpa culture is another highlight of this region with its vibrant monasteries and sweeping landscapes that look absolutely enchanting in winter.

Sandakphu, West Bengal: Tucked in the lap of the Himalayas, Sandakphu offers an unparallel view of four of the world's five highest peaks: Everest, Lhotse, Makalu, and Kanchenjunga. Winter brings clear skies and panoramic vistas, drawing trekkers and photographers in large numbers. The trek to Sandakphu winds through rhododendron forests, quaint villages and diverse scenic landscapes. It’s a must for those who want to witness the grandeur of the Himalayas in their magnificent glory.

Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh: This is a quiet hamlet that offers a tranquil retreat into nature. It’s an ideal location for travellers who want to reconnect with nature and bask in the beauty that the region has in abundance. Its lush forests, pristine rivers and charming village are perfect for leisurely strolls, bird-watching and short treks. Those looking for a refreshing winter break can add this to their bucket list.

Lambasingi, Andra Pradesh: One of the few places in southern India where temperatures drop pretty low in winter, Lambasingi is known as the ‘Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh,’. Sitting pretty in the Eastern Ghats, this charming village features coffee plantations and mist-covered hills, making it an ideal destination for a unique winter experience in Andhra Pradesh.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: Sitting at an altitude of 10,000 feet, Tawang is home to one of the largest monasteries in India. It is a perfect blend of picturesque snow-covered landscapes and historical significance. Sela Pass Lake is another attraction of this region where spirituality meets breathtaking scenery. Winter infuses a new life into this mesmerising landscape.

Majuli, Assam: The World's largest river island, Majuli is a serene paradise located in the Brahmaputra River which comes to life in Winters. It’s also a birdwatcher's delight as thousands of migratory birds make their way here during the season. The Assamese culture, ancient monasteries and the delectable local cuisine make Majuli a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness.

Tips to keep in mind while travelling in winters

First and foremost, always check the weather forecast for your destination. Winter weather can be unpredictable, so it's important to be prepared for potential delays or cancellations. Flexible travel plans and packing for unexpected conditions—such as layering your clothing and carrying extra scarves, gloves, and an insulated jacket—are essential. Thermal wear is a great way to stay warm without the bulk.

Your footwear is just as important. Pack waterproof, slip-resistant boots to safely navigate icy or snowy paths. And don't forget to carry a portable charger—cold weather can drain your phone battery faster than usual, and having a charged device for maps, emergency contacts, or last-minute changes is vital.

Hydration is another key tip. It’s easy to overlook drinking water in cold weather, but staying hydrated is just as important in winter as it is in summer. Lastly, consider travel insurance for peace of mind—it can cover everything from flight cancellations to health emergencies.

Inputs from Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip