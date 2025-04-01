Watch: Hardik Pandya's rumoured gf Jasmin Walia boards MI team bus after clash against KKR

Social media is abuzz with speculation that Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is indeed dating Jasmin Walia after the British singer and TV personality was seen stepping onto the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus following their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on Monday night. Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia was spotted in the stands for the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night.

While Mumbai Indians cruised to an eight-wicket victory, online discussions quickly shifted focus to Jasmin’s presence at the stadium. She was spotted enthusiastically cheering for MI and its captain, Hardik, which only added to the swirling rumours about their alleged relationship. However, what truly grabbed fans' attention was her appearance near the MI team bus—an area usually designated for players and their close circles. This moment has left many convinced that the ongoing dating rumours might hold some truth.

Watch the video here:

This isn’t the first time the two have been linked. During the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match, Jasmin was also seen in the stands, with some fans claiming she appeared to be sending flying kisses towards Hardik. The duo first sparked dating rumours when eagle-eyed Reddit users resurfaced separate photos of the two supposedly being in the same locations, including a trip to Greece.

Jasmin Walia has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry through her music and television career. She has released popular tracks like Bom Diggy and appeared on various reality shows. However, her rumored connection with Hardik Pandya has now placed her at the center of a different kind of spotlight—one fueled by cricket fans.

The MI vs. KKR match was also a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor attending the game with his family. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, and Suhana Khan passionately supported KKR despite their team’s loss. Yet, for many, the real takeaway from the night wasn’t just the match—it was the growing belief that Hardik and Jasmin’s rumoured romance might actually be real.