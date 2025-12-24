Eating 'lesser' or more mindfully is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your skinny stomach goals. Wellness creator Ariana Medizade, who goes by the handle @wellness.pharm on Instagram, shares her no-nonsense guide to achieving what in the last push of the year, might as well be feeling impossible. Plotting your 2026 glow up? You can't do it without this flat stomach guide (Photo: Grateful)

Fiber Ariana is dead sure when she says, "You're not bloated. You're full of (it)." Now natural fibres in your meals are of course, the first set of things to consider, but she suggests psyllium, which forms a gel in your gut, dragging out old stool, estrogen and even heavy metals like lead. This prevents estrogen from getting reabsorbed, helps your body detox on the daily and keeps you fuller longer.

Fennel and milk thistle tea Fennel, Ariana elaborates, is an antispasmodic. What this means is that it relaxes the smooth muscles in your gut so gas doesn't build up and you don't feel so uncomfortable after meals. Milk thistle on the other hand, supports liver detox, helping clear out estrogen, alcohol and synthetic chemicals.

Meditation "Stressed people are usually the most constipated,", says Ariana. And that's on fact. And on the scientific front, meditation actives your vagus nerve which switches on the body's rest and digest mode, allowing your gut to actually absorb nutrients plus eliminate whatever it needs to, properly. Meditation also increases vagal tone which improves digestion and lowers gut inflammation over time.

Collagen Collagen may be largely marketed for skin and nails but it's actually as effective if not more when it comes to repairing the gut lining. Ariana explains how the amino acids glycine and proline i collagen help rebuild the gut wall, lower inflammation and help with bile production so the food you eat can actually get digested sans hiccups.

ACV Now this is the "OG bloat hack" as per Ariana. Most people just don't have enough stomach acid to break down food. Apple cider vinegar triggers acid production, signals digestive enzymes and improves how your stomach empties, so food doesn't just sit there and ferment. All you need is a tablespoon of it in water, before your meals.

Probiotics 95-percent of the serotonin in your body is produced in the gut. So when your gut microbiome is off, so is everything else. Probiotics helps rebalance the microbiome by repopulating the gut with good bacteria that calm inflammation, improve the immune system and help digest food properly.