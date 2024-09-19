Menu Explore
Bronze statues in London serve as paternity leave symbols

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 19, 2024 03:08 PM IST

A group called Dad Shift is tying life-size baby dolls in slings on the statues in London to attract the attention

The bronze statues of prominent figures placed around central London (UK) have now become a symbol of advocacy for paternity leave. A group called Dad Shift is tying life-size baby dolls in slings on the statues to attract the attention of government and passersby.

The UK currently offers only two statutory weeks of leave for new fathers, paid at £184.03(Photo: X)
The UK currently offers only two statutory weeks of leave for new fathers, paid at £184.03(Photo: X)

“We want to draw attention to the important role that fatherhood plays in men’s lives — and why the UK government needs to give dads and coparents better paternity leave,” the group wrote on their Instagram handle.

As per reports, the UK currently offers only two statutory weeks of leave for new fathers, paid at £184.03 ( 20,314) per week.

