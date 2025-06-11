Eye candy or just a quick fix? The real deal on under eye patches

They’re glossy, crescent-shaped, and all over your Instagram feed. Whether it’s Alia Bhatt indulging in post-swim self-care or Hailey Bieber casually masking mid-flight, under eye patches have emerged as the skincare equivalent of wearing sunglasses indoors — both stylish and strategic. But are they miracle workers, or just momentary magic? Think of under eye patches as your skincare sidekick, not the superhero. They’re perfect before a big day, after a sleepless night, or mid-flight when your eyes need a little extra TLC(Photos: Instagram)

According to dermatologists, the answer lies somewhere in between. “Under eye patches can be effective, but their results are typically short-term,” says Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, dermatologist.

“They work well for dryness or flaky skin. Ingredients like glycerin or collagen can nourish the delicate under-eye area. But if you’re dealing with deeper concerns like nutritional deficiencies or chronic pigmentation, patches alone won’t do much.”

The skin around the eyes is the thinnest on the face, making it more vulnerable to fatigue, dryness, fine lines, and puffiness. That’s where under eye patches come in — offering an instant cooling, de-puffing and hydrating boost.

“They’re great for tired eyes,” explains dermatologist Dr Vidushi Jain. “Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, caffeine, and antioxidants can soothe and plump the skin temporarily.”

But while they deliver a hit of hydration and a few photo-ready moments, don’t expect long-term transformation. Experts recommend using targeted serums with actives such as retinol, niacinamide, Vitamin C, and peptides to tackle stubborn concerns like fine lines, dullness, or pigmentation.

“Even the best serums have limits,” Dr Jain notes. “Issues like collagen loss or chronic pigmentation often need in-clinic treatments — chemical peels, lasers or fillers — under expert supervision.”

Dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi agrees, adding that while under eye patches mostly offer hydration and a protective barrier, consistent use does contribute to skin health.

“They help lock in moisture and support the skin barrier,” she says. “But for real change — especially around pigmentation or signs of ageing — you need stronger actives like alpha arbutin, retinol, or polyhydroxy acids in more potent forms.”

So, are they worth the hype? Dermatologists say yes — but with caveats.

But for results that truly go beyond surface-level, invest in targeted skincare, stay consistent, and don’t hesitate to turn to the pros when needed.