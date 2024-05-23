Flab to flat: What to know about tummy tucks

Rising levels of obesity is seeing individuals increasingly go in for tummy tucks or abdominoplasty, in a bid to attain a flatter stomach (Shutterstock (for representational purposes only))

Often, pregnancy leaves many women with fat folds and excess skin around the lower midriff. In most cases, opting for a tummy tuck — predominantly popular in the West — could help you achieve a flatter stomach. “The popularity of mommy makeovers is driving the demand for tummy tucks. After childbirth, many mothers try to regain their pre-pregnancy figure through diets and exercise. However, the skin may lose its elasticity and remain flabby despite weight loss. And so, women up to the early 40s, increasingly turn to tummy tuck surgery,” 25% of whose abdominal procedures are abdominoplasty, says Dr Dhruv Chavan, Plastic & Aesthetic Surgeon at Clear Skin & Hair MD Clinics Pune. “Nowadays, patients are more informed as regards potential skin laxity and come directly requesting the procedure.”

Many women want to go in for a tummy tuck to regain their pre-pregnancy figure (Shutterstock)



Charting the rise in demand among new mums

The need for a tummy tuck emanates from various quarters, including after liposuction. On how the demand is particularly high among new mums, plastic surgeon Dr Karishma Kagodu plastic and cosmetic surgeon, and founder of Dr Karishma's Aesthetics (Kaesthetics), states, “A tummy tuck surgery helps flatten, tighten and smoothen muscles in your abdominal wall. For patients who have had a general weight-loss journey, the skin is left stretched, and loose and saggy abdominal skin can conceal the actual contour of the body. So, a tummy tuck is a rescue to restore the midsection profile for men and women.”



But watch out

“Tummy tuck surgery is a cosmetic and not a medical solution for belly size reduction. It is a solution for appearance and does not address the underlying cause and condition,” cautions consultant gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Amol Dahale, - Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune, adding “Apart from post-pregnancy, If you are affected by obesity-related issues like diabetes metabolic syndrome, it won't help you.”

Tummy tuck may be a solution for appearance, but it does not address the underlying cause and condition,” cautions consultant gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Amol Dahale, of DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune(Shutterstock (for representation purposes only))

Things to remember



Arrange someone for help at home during the first day.

Patients are advised to get up and walk carefully, but to avoid running or lifting until the recovery journey is complete.

Follow your plastic surgeon’s advice about how to sit or lie down in order to minimise the pain.

Painkillers can be suggested to ease the discomfort.

Wear a supportive/pressure garment for about six weeks after the surgery.



Post-surgery Don’ts

Patients are instructed to avoid quickly bending at the waist to prevent the reopening of the wound.

They should avoid strenuous activities for about 6-8 weeks following the procedure.

Avoid activities, such as bicycling, riding, jogging, weight lifting or aerobics, for about six to eight weeks.

They should not take hot baths, which can promote infections and excess bleeding, so settle for warm water.

They must avoid excessive pressure on the abdomen, and be careful not to laugh hard for the first few weeks after the surgery.



- By Dr Karishma Kagodu