Increasing risk of heart attacks: Time to understand it better

Here's all you need to know about coronary artery diseases. Who is at high risk of heart attack and coronary artery diseases (CAD)? Dr. Bharat Kukreti, director and unit head, cardiology, Paras Health, Gurugram

Major risk factors for heart attack are diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking and family history of heart diseases. Increasing stress, lack of exercise, poor eating habits and inadequate sleep are making even young adults and women vulnerable to heart attacks.

How to screen for CAD?

ECG, ECHO, Stress test are usually done for screening of CAD followed by invasive angiography or CT angiography. CT angiography is a OPD procedure detects blockages with 80 to 90 % accuracy in selected patients; not suitable to patients with acute heart attack, breathlessness, abnormal heart rates and elderly patients with dense calcium deposits in coronary arteries. Diagnosis of heart attack in first 3 hours is identified with chest pain, ECG changes and Troponin blood test detects it after 3 to 6 hours. Invasive Angiography is done to detect the blockage which may need angioplasty

Does every angiography end up in angioplasty?

In acute heart attack angiography usually shows significant blockages and immediate angioplasty is lifesaving and cannot be delayed.

But in nonemergent situations up to 30 percent of angiographies will show blockages requiring angioplasty. Initial medical therapy is also considered safe in patients who do not have acute heart attack. Advanced tests like FFR and IVUS can also help in better decision making. Patient can always seek second opinion in case of apprehension.

Life after angioplasty

Recovery after angioplasty is rapid but variable as it depends on the final heart pumping capacity (ejection fraction). Routine in house physical activity can be resumed within same day. Mild to moderate activities can be performed within 2 to 4 weeks. Patient need to take blood thinner and cholesterol lowering medicines and should control their blood pressure and glucose. Ensure healthy diet, regular exercise and adequate sleep.

Lifesaving measure at community level

Every individual should be taught how to do CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). It can save precious lives from succumbing to sudden cardiac death.

The author is Dr. Bharat.

