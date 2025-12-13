Now we're not trying to rob you of your afternoon nap, but if you happen to be among the unlucky lot not taking off for the holidays this year, that late afternoon slump has got to hit you harder than others. Instead of reaching out for that third cup of coffee, give these delicious dessert bites a shot instead. These energy dessert bite options will cure you of your winter nap slump (Photo: iStock)

And don't worry, Instagram health page @healthyeatingfeed has got you spoilt for choice!

Almond cocoa bites Ingredients: Almond butter - 1/2 cup, cocoa powder - 2tbsps, oats - 2tbsps, honey - 1tsp, crushed almonds - 1tbsp

Method: Mix everything, roll into small balls and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Add a pinch of sea salt for a brownie-like flavour.

Power stats: 150 cal, 4gms protein, 11gms carbs

Carrot cake bites Ingredients: Grated carrot - 1/4 cup, oats - 2tbsps, almond butter - 1tbsp, raisins - 1tbsp, cinnamon - 1/4tsp

Method: Combine all ingredients, form balls and chill before serving. Add 1/2tsp vanilla for some extra flavour.

Power stats: 130 cal, 3gms protein, 5gms fat, 18gms carbs

Lemon coconut bites Ingredients: Shredded coconut - 1/4 cup, yoghurt - 1tbsp, lemon zest - 1tsp, honey - 1tsp, oat flour - 1tbsp

Method: Mix together all ingredients, roll into balls and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to firm up.

Power stats: 120 cal, 2gms protein, 7gms fat, 12gms carbs

Peanut butter crunch bites Ingredients: Peanut butter - 1tbsp, crushed cornflakes - 1tbsp, oats - 1tbsp, maple syrup - 1tsp, pinch of salt

Method: Combine all ingredients, shape into bite-sized pieces and freeze for 10 minutes. Add mini dark chocolate chips for extra crunch.

Power stats: 140cal, 5gms protein, 7gms fat, 16gms carbs

Blueberry cheesecake bites Ingredients: Cottage cheese - 2tbsps, oats - 1tbsp, mashed blueberries - 1tbsp, honey - 1/2tsp, vanilla - 1.2tsp

Method: Mix cottage cheese with other ingredients, fold in the blueberries, roll and chill.

Power stats: 115cal, 7gms protein, 2gms fat, 14gms carbs