    These energy dessert bite options will cure you of your winter nap slump

    Working through the afternoon never felt sweeter!

    Published on: Dec 13, 2025 4:02 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Now we're not trying to rob you of your afternoon nap, but if you happen to be among the unlucky lot not taking off for the holidays this year, that late afternoon slump has got to hit you harder than others. Instead of reaching out for that third cup of coffee, give these delicious dessert bites a shot instead.

    These energy dessert bite options will cure you of your winter nap slump (Photo: iStock)
    And don't worry, Instagram health page @healthyeatingfeed has got you spoilt for choice!

    Almond cocoa bites

    Ingredients: Almond butter - 1/2 cup, cocoa powder - 2tbsps, oats - 2tbsps, honey - 1tsp, crushed almonds - 1tbsp

    Method: Mix everything, roll into small balls and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Add a pinch of sea salt for a brownie-like flavour.

    Power stats: 150 cal, 4gms protein, 11gms carbs

    Carrot cake bites

    Ingredients: Grated carrot - 1/4 cup, oats - 2tbsps, almond butter - 1tbsp, raisins - 1tbsp, cinnamon - 1/4tsp

    Method: Combine all ingredients, form balls and chill before serving. Add 1/2tsp vanilla for some extra flavour.

    Power stats: 130 cal, 3gms protein, 5gms fat, 18gms carbs

    Lemon coconut bites

    Ingredients: Shredded coconut - 1/4 cup, yoghurt - 1tbsp, lemon zest - 1tsp, honey - 1tsp, oat flour - 1tbsp

    Method: Mix together all ingredients, roll into balls and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to firm up.

    Power stats: 120 cal, 2gms protein, 7gms fat, 12gms carbs

    Peanut butter crunch bites

    Ingredients: Peanut butter - 1tbsp, crushed cornflakes - 1tbsp, oats - 1tbsp, maple syrup - 1tsp, pinch of salt

    Method: Combine all ingredients, shape into bite-sized pieces and freeze for 10 minutes. Add mini dark chocolate chips for extra crunch.

    Power stats: 140cal, 5gms protein, 7gms fat, 16gms carbs

    Blueberry cheesecake bites

    Ingredients: Cottage cheese - 2tbsps, oats - 1tbsp, mashed blueberries - 1tbsp, honey - 1/2tsp, vanilla - 1.2tsp

    Method: Mix cottage cheese with other ingredients, fold in the blueberries, roll and chill.

    Power stats: 115cal, 7gms protein, 2gms fat, 14gms carbs

    Which of these are will you be whipping up first?

    © 2025 HindustanTimes