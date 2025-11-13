In a world where people are growing increasingly disconnected from one another, a lack of virtues like kindness and compassion has become one of the leading reasons for the loneliness epidemic of the modern world. World Kindness Day: How apps help in promoting acts of kindness (Photo: Shutterstock)

But as the saying ‘modern problem requires modern solution’ goes, this issue too is met with a digital solution.

Certain apps today are designed to nudge kindness, build emotional resilience, and foster genuine connection through small acts toward oneself and others.

What is kindness? Kindness refers to the quality of being friendly, considerate, and generous towards oneself and others. Acts of kindness can physically reshape the brain by fostering new neural connections and activating specific regions related to reward, social bonding, and emotional regulation.

How do apps promote kindness? According to Abhinav Kumar, an app developer, apps make it easier for people to remember, act, and share kindness in everyday life. “It could remind us to check on someone, send a thank-you note, or highlight people nearby who might need help... These small digital nudges can create a powerful butterfly effect, spreading positivity far beyond one screen,” he adds.

Vikram Shastry, COO of Black Lotus, an app promoting kindness and mindfulness, says, “Kindness has a significant impact on the self as well as society due to its ripple effect. We have observed this based on 4 million kindness acts being logged in on our app. The app encourages you to start your day with meditation, perform simple acts of kindness such as writing a loving message to your loved ones... The goal isn’t to trap users in another endless feed, but to help them reconnect with themselves.”

Subtle yet significant impacts Users report how they apply learnings from the app in real life. One such user, Himanshu Kumar, recounts how he offered his middle berth on a train to a woman who had trouble climbing the upper berth. “Deep inside, I felt light and content”, he expresses.

Another user, Riya Bisht, shares,“The app’s reminders pushed me to actually call old friends. That small nudge helped me rebuild a circle of connection I didn’t know I’d lost.”

How being kind helps your body The body’s nervous system is wired in such a way that when it receives an affective touch of kindness (like kind words, affirmations, warm physical touch etc.), it activates different parts of the brain (the posterior insular cortex and anterior cingulate cortex), which can make us feel relaxed, safe and calm, activating our parasympathetic or ‘rest and digest’ response.

The positivity behind digital intervention National Library of Medicine (2024) found that promoting small acts of kindness can reduce loneliness, social isolation, and social anxiety.

The International Journal of Life Sciences, Biotechnology and Pharma Research (2020) found that participants who engaged in daily small acts of kindness showed reductions in stress and improvements in well-being. The Journal of Social Psychology (2019) also asserts that performing acts of kindness boosts happiness and well-being. Psychologists agree that being kind has measurable effects on both mental and physical health. Acts of kindness stimulate the release of “feel-good” neurochemicals such as oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. “Oxytocin lowers blood pressure and reduces stress. Serotonin helps stabilise mood and promotes a sense of satisfaction, while endorphins act as natural painkillers and energy boosters,” explains Arpita Kohli, psychologist and counsellor, PSRI Hospital.

Kohli adds how being kind activates the brain’s reward pathways and creates “the ‘helper’s high,’ which enhances self-esteem and resilience.” “Physically, regular kindness can reduce stress hormones like cortisol, improve heart health, and even strengthen the immune system,” she adds.