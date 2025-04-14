When Ranbir Kapoor credited wife Alia Bhatt for making more efforts than him: ‘Everything I complained about…’

Three years ago today, one of Bollywood’s most dreamy couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony held in their Bandra home. The love birds tied the knot in their balcony, where they spent 5 long years of their relationship. It was a beautiful ceremony, pictures of which were shared on social media by Alia later that day. Today, the couple is not only happily married but also proud parents of Raha, one of the most adored star kids of the country. As Alia and Ranbir celebrate their third wedding anniversary today, let’s take a trip down memory lane. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Back in July last year, in a chat with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his wife Alia Bhatt and their life together. A clip of the same has now resurfaced on the internet. The actor shared, “You know, I'm so lucky, Nikhil, that I married somebody who I'm extremely close to as a friend. Like, we can really chat, laugh, bi***. You know, like, she's my best friend and I got really lucky with that.” RK went on to state that Alia really makes him smile. How wholesome is that? Further describing Alia, Ranbir shared, “Well, she is a very ambitious girl and she's an overachiever. Like, work is... she's really passionate about her work. Extremely passionate. Extremely intelligent. So, yeah, there is... So, she has spaces where she is kind of fragmented. So, you really have to get her attention.”

Ranbir went on to add, “But I think over the years, me really cribbing to her about it, I have her attention now. And I'm talking like, she listens to me, you know. But I think she has really made certain efforts. And I must acknowledge this about her is that, like, everything I complained about or she complained about, I think she made better efforts than I have. She changed more for me than I have changed for her.”

That right there is the secret to a happy married life — understanding one’s partner and putting in efforts to make the relationship work. Well, we wish Alia and Ranbir a lifetime of happiness and togetherness!