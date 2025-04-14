‘Ranbir Kapoor ka Highway se kya lena dena’: Randeep Hooda on being left out from Highway promotions with Alia Bhatt

The very handsome Randeep Hooda is a versatile actor, who has time and again dropped jaws with his fantastic performances. Just last weekend, he arrived in theatres as a brutal antagonist opposite Sunny Deol in their new film Jaat. Sunny was the hero, but Randeep equally won hearts with his portrayal of villain Ranatunga who terrorizes his village. Since the past few weeks, Randeep has been neck deep in the promotions of his film. Well, in a recent podcast, the actor opened up about his 2014 Imtiaz Ali film Highway with Alia Bhatt and how he was excluded from promotions. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in a promotional video of Randeep Hooda and Alia's film Highway

In a recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast on YouTube, Randeep Hooda remembered how he was left out from the promotions of Highway. The actor shared, “I felt really bad. If I would have gotten support at that time, it would have helped my career.” When asked about Alia’s now husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s involvement in the promotions, Randeep stated, “Maine bhi voh dekha aur mujhe bhi samajh nahi aaya Ranbir Kapoor ka iss picture se kya lena dena hai.” For the uninitiated, Ranbir worked with Imtiaz Ali in Rockstar (2011) before Highway’s release and in Tamasha (2015) a year later. The actor, who had seen an early cut of Highway, had joined Imtiaz and Alia to shoot a promotional video at Film City.

Talking about Ranbir and Alia’s love story, Randeep went on to add, “Shayad vahi se shaadi shuruvat hui aur main unn dono ko mubarakbaad deta hu. Isse agar unka jeewan aapas mein mila toh main isse bohot khush hu.” Randeep also shared that maybe the film was not gaining traction in the last few days, which is when the makers pulled him in for promotions. He also pointed out that maybe it was the makers’ strategy to focus on his co-star Alia, since Highway was based on a story about female exploitation.

Well, till date Highway continues to be one of Alia as well as Randeep’s best work The two won us over with their performances and made a permanent place for their characters Veera and Mahabir in many hearts.