When Alia Bhatt revealed how she lost postpartum weight after Raha: ‘Breastfeeding makes you burn a lot of calories’

In 2022, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child into the world. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter and decided to name the baby girl Raha. A while after becoming a mother, Alia jumped back into action and began working out. She soon returned to set and shot the mesmerising song Tum Kya Mile, wrapping up her Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) with Ranveer Singh. In the song, which was inspired by romantic tracks from Yash Chopra films, Alia looked breathtaking in chiffon sarees as she danced on Kashmir’s snow-capped mountains. Alia Bhatt in Tum Kya Mile

On an episode of her sister-in-law and fellow actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, Alia Bhatt was asked how she lost all the postpartum weight before shoot. In an old clip, which has resurfaced on the internet, Alia revealed, “It was not easy, of course. Nothing is easy. But honestly, again people will think that I’m just saying this, but while I was doing everything like eating healthy, I was still feeding. I was breastfeeding for a very long time so I couldn’t go on some crazy strict diet or anything like that. And I could only start working out properly after 12 weeks. Breastfeeding actually makes you burn a lot of calories, that I think did half of it. And then in general my choices, even during pregnancy, were not like I was eating sugar everyday and all of that. I was eating little more than I usually eat, or more than I usually eat. By the end of it I was like ‘no food is feeling enough for me’. But my choices are naturally healthy.”

Alia went on to share that she continued strength-training even when she was pregnent with Raha. Her doctor told her that it’s okay to do yoga and strength training after 3 months. But Alia was asked to avoid running. Well, Alia turns 32 today and continues to inspire her fans, onscreen and off-camera. We wish her a very happy birthday as we eagerly wait to see her shine on the silver screen again in Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.