Ranbir Kapoor gives Alia Bhatt a kiss as she cuts her birthday cake, spills the beans about Brahmastra 2, Love & War

One of Bollywood’s most popular, sought-after and bankable stars, Alia Bhatt will be turning 32 this Saturday, on March 15. Ahead of her big day, the actor decided to celebrate this milestone of her life with the paparazzi. Alia was joined by her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor as she cut a delicious looking birthday cake, dressed in a simple yet elegant pastel kurta. It was an adorable moment where Ranbir channelled his playful side and put cake on Alia’s nose, before cutely giving her a kiss. Ranbir Kapoor showers Alia Bhatt with love ahead of her birthday

The couple then posed with the shutterbugs for pictures, before sharing big updates of their upcoming films— Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

Brahmastra 2

Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev will serve as the second instalment in Ayan Mukerji’s planned trilogy after Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). Talking about the same, Ranbir revealed, “Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time. Brahmastra, the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know he's currently working on War 2 and once the film releases he's going to start pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It's definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it. But there will be some interesting announcements coming regarding Brahmastra 2.”

Love & War

Love & War marks Ranbir and Alia’s second film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir shared, “Love & War is something which is I think every actor's dream, to work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed under the master, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I have worked with him 17 years ago. To work with him again, I can say this with so much of clarity that I have never met a human being who works so hard, who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture, Indian value system as much as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Just to be on his set, it is tiring, it is long, the process can be a little daunting, but eventually as artists it is so satisfying because I think he really has, he really nurtures art, you know. And as actors its really been truly amazing.”

Well, we wish Alia and Ranbir all the love and luck as we eagerly wait to see them together again on the silver screen.